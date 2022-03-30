DS Group's Headquarters, A World Class Green Building in NCR

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The DS Group Headquarters situated at NCR houses the corporate office, an R & D centre and state-of-art manufacturing facilities for Confectionery, Flavours & Fragrances and Edible Gold & Silver embellishments. It has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building; O & M (Operation and Maintenance) programme version 4.0 for being a green building.

DSHQ is the leader amongst all LEED v4 O & M existing Buildings worldwide for two consecutive years and still holds the highest number of credits amongst existing green building projects; clearly making it a global leader. LEED is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability excellence, signifying that a building is lowering carbon emissions, conserving resources and reducing operating costs, while prioritizing sustainable practices.

The Group's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar stated, "In the pursuit of improved prospects for the future generations and safeguard our resources, we work to balance environmental, societal and economic considerations. Our sustainability initiatives are spread across the country and in area of energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling and waste management. This aligns our business, social and environmental objectives to make significant contribution to the society and the country. This fulfils our ethos of responsible growth, while delivering superior value to all our stakeholders."

LEED evaluates green buildings worldwide on seven credit categories, which are then awarded points by USGBC. Significant work has been done by the Group in these 7 areas to earn the credits; Location and Transportation, Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Material and Resources, Indoor Environment Quality and Innovation in Design Process & Regional Priority.

Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the Group's business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities. The Group works on projects across the country to achieve this objective with a focus on critical areas such as Water, Livelihood and Education, which have transformational impact on communities. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its 'green' initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen.

LEED certification validates the group's commitment on strategic integration of sustainability into the organizational Systems and Processes to anticipate and understand long-term trends and the effect of resources use. Like any other Sustainable organization, the DS Group also looks at holistic view of doing business emphasizing on the planet, people and profit, often referred to as the triple bottom line.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group's portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail, Tobacco businesses and also other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi , L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

