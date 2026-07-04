NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 4: Strengthening its hospitality portfolio, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has announced the launch of a new luxury hospitality project in partnership with Marriott International under the W Hotels brand. The project will feature a 200-room luxury hotel near Indira Gandhi International Airport and is scheduled to open in the second half of 2027, with an estimated investment of Rs. 400 crore. Strategically located near the Aerocity, one of Delhi NCR's most active hospitality corridors, catering to both business and leisure demand. Marking the debut of W Hotels in Delhi NCR, and the second W Hotels property in India (after Goa), this development will add a distinctive, lifestyle-led offering to a market traditionally dominated by legacy luxury formats. Rooted in an impactful trifecta which includes detail-driven design, anticipatory service culture, and dynamic programming, W Hotels has a presence in global cities such as London, New York, Dubai, and Singapore to name a few. Remaining true to the brand's iconic foundations, the upcoming property will be developed as a design-forward, contemporary destination, in line with W Hotels' global identity. Bringing together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, the hotel aims to cater to a new generation of luxury consumers seeking both sophistication and vibrancy around Delhi NCR.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, "The Indian hospitality sector is currently witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory, fuelled by a robust surge in domestic travel and a significant demand-supply mismatch in the premium segment. With approximately 0.27 hotel keys per 1,000 people compared to the global average of 2.2, India's hotel penetration rate is roughly one-tenth of the global standard. As marquee global players are rapidly expanding their footprints across the Indian landscape, New Delhi remains the indispensable gateway to the high value diplomatic and corporate echelons that ultimately establish a brand's equity and authority in the subcontinent. The launch of Marriott International's W Hotels brand reinforces our continued commitment to the hospitality business and marks a significant milestone in DS Group's growth strategy, aligned with our long-term vision of providing unparalleled experiences to our guests."

Mr. Nathan Andrews, Business Head, Hospitality, DS Group, said, "This project is a significant step for the DS Group as we expand our hospitality footprint with a target of 10-12 hotels by FY29. By bringing the iconic W Hotels brand to Delhi NCR, we are setting a new benchmark for design-led luxury, project in one of India's most competitive markets. The Aerocity area continues to demonstrate exceptional demand and RevPAR growth, making it the ideal location for a globally recognized brand that combines unmatched connectivity with long-term value for Delhi NCR. This partnership underscores our commitment to shaping the future of Indian hospitality by delivering curated, high-impact experiences for the modern global traveller."

"As Marriott International continues to expand our hospitality options in India to meet the evolving needs of both guests and owners, the signing of our first W Hotels in Delhi NCR is set to introduce a bold new expression of luxury to this dynamic, high-energy market," said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "We are delighted to collaborate with the Dharampal Satyapal Group, whose legacy of excellence and forward-looking approach to premium, experience-led hospitality aligns seamlessly with Marriott International's commitment to delivering differentiated, high-quality hospitality experiences, grounded in strong partnerships and a shared vision for long-term value creation."

Rooted in the W Hotels philosophy of celebrating individuality, igniting curiosity, and expanding perspectives, the hotel is poised to disrupt traditional hospitality. Blending avant-garde, design-led environments with high-energy social hubs like the W Lounge, will transform the hotel from a mere place of stay into a vibrant, music-infused lifestyle destination. This ethos of innovation and immersive guest engagement aligns seamlessly with the DS Group's legacy of excellence and its strategic focus on delivering premium, market-leading experiences. By welcoming W Hotels into its portfolio, DS Group reinforces its commitment to forward-thinking luxury defined by cultural energy and modern relevance. Known for its liberated approach to luxury and bold design sensibility, W Hotels brings a dynamic new dimension--creating experiences that celebrate self-expression, connection, and living fully in the moment. This approach aligns with DS Group's focus on delivering premium, experience-led hospitality and expanding its footprint in futuristic and high-growth urban markets.

DS Group is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy in hospitality, with plans to double its current room inventory by 2029 and an investment commitment of Rs. 1,000 crore over the next few years. The growth will be driven primarily in the luxury and mid-scale segments, across high-growth Tier I and Tier II cities. DS Group's existing portfolio includes six operational properties across key markets, including Namah Nainital, Namah Jim Corbett, Radisson Blu Guwahati, Intercontinental Jaipur, Renaissance Bengaluru and Holiday Inn Express, Kolkata. About DS Group The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

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