Edtech Firm 'SpeEdLabs' to expand its presence to 800 cities with its al-enabled personalised learning platform in K12 and Test Prep Space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai based leading EdTech platform 'SpeEdLabs' (India's only Platform with Hybrid Learning Model) is set to expand its presence from the present 200 cities to 800 cities across the country with its AI-enabled personalized learning platform in K12 and Test Prep Space, in the next six months.

SpeEdLabs is currently serving over 100,000 students and is engaged with over 2500 teachers/coaching partners spread across 200 cities which will be soon expanded to 800 cities across 23 states in India. Currently, there are over 3 lakh questions available on the AI practice platform for the students. The students can practice solving these questions and get assessed by the teachers, thus improving their overall learning performance.

Commenting on the significant role of AI and Personalised Learning in education Vivek Varshney - Founder and CEO of SpeEdLabs, said, "Our platform provides AI-based adaptive practice, analytical dashboard, personalized improvement plan, and recommendation engine. Based on students' activities, strengths and weaknesses during the learning process on the platform, an AI-powered individualized improvement plan is generated that helps bridge the gap between the student and the teacher. In addition, SpeEdLabs is curating and customizing content as per the student's learning curve through personalized content and performance tracking through the portal. With AI-based education solutions, we will soon be able to read students' expressions using facial recognition to understand when and where they are struggling and later customize and modify the lessons based on their specific needs.".

As many educationists around the world have pointed out, the future of education is going to be 'Hybrid' - which has the right balance of online and offline learning. SpeEdLabs offers this balance through a customized learning and coaching experience to provide each student with resources, assessments, study plans that are best suited to him or her, rather than a one size fits all approach.

Vivek Varshney added, "According to a recently conducted study - By year 2024, 47% of learning management tools will be AI-enabled. Also, AI in the education industry is expected to reach a CAGR of 40.3% between 2019-25. The usage of artificial intelligence is leading to the automation of administrative tasks, and this will enable teachers to utilize time effectively. This would help improve the quality of education and make it reach a large population in the form of smart content. Digital lessons in the form of digital textbooks and study guides can be created, which aims to improve engagement."

AI is all set to redesign and reinvent the education sector. The combination of teachers' expertise and the best of machines will shape the future of education and the whole concept of learning. AI will make it possible for teachers to understand their students better and leave behind the conventional old school teaching and learning styles. Another big advantage we see in AI-based education is the fact that we are exposing the students to this technology at a very early stage which will spark innovation, ideas and knowledge about this magnificent technology in their curious young minds.

Students from various age groups and streams find this a suitable offering that matches their learning requirements on the SpeEdLabs platform. Students from all boards - ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, IBDP, AS-A, CIE, HSC and SSC - starting from grade 6 to 12 find an engaging learning experience on the platform. SpeEdLabs offers learning experiences not only to the school students but also to those appearing for competitive examinations such as JEE (main and advanced), NEET, NTSE, BITSAT, and MHCET.

SpeEdLabs was founded by Vivek Varshney - an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and IIT Kanpur, who has over 15 years of experience in the field of education innovation. He has designed a unique hybrid pedagogy finding the right balance between AI ed-tech and classroom teaching.

