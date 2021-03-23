Edtech major to impact One million plus workforce through its B2B offering, upGrad for Business

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, India's largest online higher edtech, is all set to add yet another milestone to its credit by impacting an additional one million-plus professionals in the workforce through its B2B offering, upGrad for Business.
Realising the importance of reskilling and the pace of digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19, companies across various sectors such as PSUs (Power Grid Corporation of India), ITeS (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Manufacturing (Welspun Group), Consulting (PwC), Analytics (Fractal Analytics), BFSI (HDFC Life Insurance), Media (Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited ) and PR (Adfactors PR) among others have chosen upGrad for Business as one of their most trusted L & D partners.
With industries racing towards being data-driven, organisations seek to have the twin power of data and technology to add to their competitive advantage. Data skills have turned into the single largest skill gap in organisations followed by Digital Technologies. In order to address these skill gaps, upGrad for Business has aligned its programs across the critical pillars of Data, Technology, Management and Behavioral skills.
According to a report titled, 'The Human Impact of Data Literacy' by Accenture and Qlik, despite nearly all employees (83 per cent) recognising data as an asset, few are using it for informed decision-making. While 53 per cent of employees trust their decisions more when they are based on data, four in five (80 per cent) still frequently defer to a "gut feeling" rather than data-driven insights when making decisions.
Minaxi Indra, President (Head) - upGrad for Business, commented, "The upGrad for Business team is customer-obsessed and takes pride in 'hyper-contextualising' learning for our customers. We build industry-relevant case studies based on the customer's industry and business needs. Our focus on creating a specialist-level workforce makes us a pioneer in the online B2B learning space. We ensure our customer's workforce contributes to their organisational business outcomes by learning from our world-class university partners. upGrad for Business enables leadership competency building and a future-forward business across entry-level and middle management employees."
Deepesh Hiran, Director - PwC US Advisory, further added, "upGrad has a very strong brand name from an analytics perspective in the market and a very strong client portfolio. We realised that the maturity of understanding the analytics business and the maturity of the analytics content was reflecting while we were evaluating upGrad as a partner."
upGrad for Business aims to build a lifelong learning partnership with firms and organisations to deliver expected and exceptional outcomes. Today, as companies are continuously transforming, the Learning and Development (L & D) culture is evolving too.
Organisations need to adapt their corporate training strategies to keep abreast with the changing business needs. Keeping the speed and scale of digital transformation in mind, upGrad for Business is focused on delivering measurable business efficiencies for organizations across Employee Productivity, Business Profitability and Growth.
Click here to know more about upGrad for Business:(https://www.upgrad.com/enterprise/?utm_source=PR & amp;utm_medium=PressRelease & amp;utm_campaign=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_BWI_B2B1millionworkforce_ALL_All)
