Edtech platform for higher and professional education 'Enhelion' onboards 50,000 students till date

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Enhelion, India's leading edtech platform announced that since inception, it has trained about 50,000 students and professionals across the nation.
The company, founded by two lawyers - Rodney D Ryder and Ashwin Madhavan in 2013, today offers over 400 online legal and interdisciplinary courses to students and professionals pan-India. With about 14,000 fresh enrollments since April 2020, the company plans to triple its course offerings by 2022.
With a theory-based education structure, students in India lack the practical experience required to excel in any sector. Enhelion bridges this gap between academia and profession by training young university going students and professionals with the necessary skills required to succeed in their sector. Enhelion's courses cover the likes of commercial law, artificial intelligence, machine learning, communication skills, blockchain, ethical hacking, among others.
Benchmarking its success on collaborative growth, the company has partnered with the Logistics Sector Skills Council (a part of the National Skill Development Corporation - NSDC), Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) one of the best National Law Schools in the country, the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), a premier national security and police university [recently elevated to the status of Institute of National Importance by Parliament] and over 40 law firms across the country to provide students with quality and affordable education.
In 2018, Enhelion collaborated with renowned international publisher, Bloomsbury Publishing, Inc., where books edited by senior lawyers are published and provided to Enhelion students, free of cost.
The company is now looking to expand its reach by collaborating with like-minded individuals, organizations and universities to up skill people in India. Currently, Enhelion is providing courses on various topics in the interdisciplinary areas of law, management, data science and soft skills to name a few.
Enhelion offers dedicated online law courses, spanning across drone law, cyber law, intellectual property law, contract drafting, and provides blockchain anchored, tamper-proof certificates to the students who complete their respective courses.
"We founded Enhelion with the aim to provide quality education at affordable fees. Initially, we did face a few obstacles when it came to partnering up with universities and getting student enrolments, but since 2018 we have witnessed a significant growth in enrolments," said Ashwin Madhavan, Co-founder and CEO, while speaking about the organization.
"On a monthly basis, we are introducing new courses that help our students learn new skills, which ultimately makes them far more employable in a highly competitive market. We have two taglines - 'Lifelong Learning Made Easy and Affordable' and 'Learning Hai Ab Easy', which implies that our learning methods are simple and easy to understand," he further added.
Enhelion's USP, according to Madhavan, lies in its byte-sized learning model, that allows students to learn in short and effective ways through the use of videos and carefully crafted written content rather than focusing on lengthy theoretical studies.
Their tie-ups with private and government bodies help ensure a credible education amongst students. They also provide assistance to gain internships that can help students apply their skills in the real world. Enhelion is focused on advancing practical education in the professional world through online learning.
With an expert team of professionals, they aim to continue providing useful training and education in order to increase employability amongst the students who are the future of a self reliant India.
