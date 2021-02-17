Educationist and activist Ajmal Ismail gathers group of youngsters to empower weaker sections

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ajmal Ismail is a noted educationist and has been gaining credence as a socio-cultural activist in Kerala. Born in 1983, this young leader hails from Changanassery in Kottayam district and lives at North Paravoor in Ernakulam.

Ajmal started his socio-political journey as a comrade from SFI where he was also elected as a college Chairman. As one of the earliest members of 'Campus Front' from the time of its inception, he has become quite popular for his active interventions in student politics and social issues.

Completing his primary education from Fathimapuram BTK School and St Berchmans, he has done his higher studies from Changanassery Hindu College and got B.Ed from MG University College of teachers education.

Ajmal was also secretary of Young Men's Charitable society and was chief trainer and state coordinator of 'Access India'. He was instrumental in organising Junior Front which is a community of young kids. He was Campus Front Kottayam district President and became State Secretary, general secretary and president subsequently.

Malabar area, which is an important part of the State of Kerala has long been neglected from social discourse and political decision making. Ajmal undertook a "Malabar Samara Jatha" which highlighted the neglected and discriminated state of affairs of the region.

He champions the cause of pro-poor and pro-people policy and against the neoliberal policies of successive governments. Under his leadership, campus front took a "Road to Campus" agitation which was well noted and featured by the regional media.

His participation in protesting communalism, ragging and for free travel for students earned laurels for him from the civil society. He was jailed for fighting for the rights of people and the environment. He took an active part in demanding re-alignment of the Gail pipeline through densely populated areas and demanding Land for the poor.

Other notable instances of his activism included agitations against National Highway BOT issue, Financial Emergency, UAPA and neglect for Kerala during floods and for Hadiya in the much talked the case. He mobilised people against NRC-CAA and also did facilitate resources for the underprivileged during Kerala floods. He was active as a rescue volunteer during the crisis.

Ajmal Ismail believes that the upliftment of any community or society needs to evolve through education, empowerment and meaningful relationship between its members and he has made his life's aim to gather and generate such bonds of unity across society.

This story is provided by ThePRTree.

