Educators awarded in the Education Excellence Awards 2020 for their exceptional contribution

Chandigarh [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Education Excellence Awards 2020 was organized by KitesKraft Productions to honor educators who have exhibited the ultimate dedication to the students and have contributed to the improvement of the Education sector.

The award aims to felicitate the illustrious minds who go above and beyond the facets of Education to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of education today. Education Excellence Awards is an outcome of seamless efforts made by the KitesKraft Productions jury which includes nomination, thorough research and categorization of the nominees on the basis of various parameters for selection of Educators.

Education Excellence Awards was conducted virtually on 21st November 2020. The diligence of the individuals and educational institutions was acknowledged by this event. The event catered zealous moments which enlightened the participants to steer their efforts for a better future. Many influential personalities were a part of this event who shared their phenomenal thoughts and life experiences to guide the Educators in their future endeavors.

* Indian Institute of Industry Interaction Education and Research - Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year

* Dr Shefali Raizada- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Wynberg Allen School- Best Residential School of the Year Award

* Sharmila Sarkar- Best Teacher of the Year

* Prof (Dr) Shyam Prakash Singh- Top 10 Professors of the Year Award

* Manjiri Shende- Young Principal of the Year

* Parivarthan Gurukul Heritage Group of Schools- Best Residential School of the Year Award

* Vizhiyarasan Mayavan- Best Education Counselor

* Yanamadala Bhanuraju- Best Mathematics Teacher of the Year

* Dr Sandip Gun- Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

* Sonatan Ghosh- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Gopal Krishana Bhatnagar- Outstanding Leadership Award

* Ranju Grover- Best Teacher of the Year

* Ahmad Afandi Yusri- Best Teacher of the Year

* Biswajeet Behera- Best Teacher of the Year

* Salil Sahani- Dynamic Professor of the Year

* Dr Sanjit Phogat- Best Professor of the Year

* Ayushi Rastogi- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Sourav's Vardhman Career Place- Coaching Institute of the Year

* Dr Sanghamitra Banerjee- Young Principal of the Year Award

* Seedlings Play and Nursery School- Best Pre School of the Year Award

* Dr Samrat Roy- Best Economics Professor of the Year

* Reeta Parashar- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Shubhra Chaturvedi- Student's favorite Director of the Year Award

* Ramblers Academy- Emerging Regional Medical Entrance Coaching Institute of the Year

* Montfort Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, St. Thomas Mount- Best School of the Year Award

* Deep Narayan Singh- Research Excellence Award

* Pradeep Sawant- Best Outstanding Assistant Headmaster of the Year Award

* Abhishek B S- Edupreneur Director of the Year

* Kingdom of Kids- Exceptional Parental Engagement Award

* Ved Parkash Bharti- Lifetime Achievement Award

* Siliconcity Academy of Secondary Education- Best School of the Year Award

* Dr Shreedhar Joshi- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Vinod Mattu- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* TanniruNageswararao- Innovative Teacher of the Year Award

* Rajendran Ramasamy- Best Science Teacher of the Year

* Dr Jegatheesh TR- Young Director of the Year

* Nikita Bhadouria- Best Teaching Award

* Dr MS Vashisht- Best Principal of the Year Award

* Ranjana Tewari- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Daffodils Public School, Bareli- Best Managed School Award

* Sana Sidheeque- Dynamic Teacher of the Year

* Dr Rajeev Kumar- Best Faculty of the Year Award

* St. Thomas School- Best School of the Year Award

* Dr Janesh Ranjan Bhattacharya- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Abhinav Datta- Young Teacher of the Year Award

* Dr Rathindra Krishna Mitra- Best Science Teacher of the Year

* Dronacharya College of Education- Teaching Excellence Award

* Munir Damani- Contributing in Student Counseling

* Kajal Singh- Innovative Teacher of the Year

* Meena Nelson- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Charu Srivastava- Best Principal of the Year Award

* Mayor World School- Best School of the Year Award

* Durllov Ch Dey- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Aastha Gupta- Inspirational Leader Award

* Suruchi Gandhi- Eminent Educationist of the Year 2019 Award

* Kanika Jasoria- Young Principal of the Year

* Ranjeet Singh- Innovative Teacher of the Year

* Priyanka Singh- Dynamic Teacher of the Year Award

* Sadashiv Ramji Awaghad- Best Human Rights Activist of the Year Award

* Dr. Padmapriya Sriramakavacham- Award for Contribution to Education Community

* Poornima Menon- Top 10 Principals of the Year Award

* Sonali Rode- Best Language Professor of the Year

* TJ Raju- Dynamic Professor of the Year Award

* Prashasti Taneja- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Dr Manoj Gaware- Best Teacher of the Year Award

* Vijay Singh Khangar- Teaching Excellence Award

* Pushpender Kaushik- Best Teaching Award

* Sunita Das- Best Innovative Learning Tools

* Vinodhini Karuppanan- Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Hitesh Kumar Dewangan- Young Professor of the Year Award

* Dr K Haridevan- Best Principal of the Year Award

* Love Trivedi- Dynamic Teacher of the Year Award

* Deep Narayan Singh- Best Teacher of the Year Award

* Jyoti Knowledge Centre- Best Abacus Institute of the Year Award

Education Excellence Awards provides a medium for collaboration of ideas to prosper development and initiate new milestones of brilliance in the Education sector by providing a common platform for people across the world to interact and communicate for the common good.

