Apple price hike not a one-off as memory costs surge; iPhone next: Analysts

Apple's decision to raise prices across much of its product portfolio, while leaving the iPhone untouched for now, marks more than a routine pricing revision. Analysts say the move reflects a structural shift in the consumer electronics supply chain, where competition for memory and storage components from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is reshaping manufacturing economics.

The announcement did not come as a surprise. Earlier this month, Apple chief executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that "price increases are unavoidable", adding that the company had been "doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us" but that the situation had become "unsustainable".

Cook's comments point to rising costs of memory and storage components, which have emerged as one of the biggest cost pressures for electronics manufacturers. Chipmakers have increasingly prioritised high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and enterprise-grade storage used in AI servers over conventional consumer-grade components, tightening supply for smartphone, PC and tablet manufacturers.

The economics illustrate the shift. Memory maker Micron reported a gross margin of 84.9 per cent, up from 39 per cent a year earlier, reflecting the profitability of AI-focused products and the industry's capital allocation towards them.

Analysts believe the resulting cost inflation is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

"As memory manufacturers prioritise higher-margin AI deployments, consumer electronics is contending with tighter supply and persistently elevated component costs. The memory cost environment has become structural, driven by a sustained reallocation of supply toward AI data centre infrastructure," said Prabhu Ram, vice president, Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

For much of the past year, Apple managed to shield consumers from these pressures through its scale and supplier relationships. Analysts say that advantage is now diminishing as component inflation persists.

"While Apple's supply chain scale has provided meaningful insulation, that buffer is narrowing. Cost pass-through to consumers is increasingly unavoidable. With the macro environment for the second half of 2026 and beyond remaining challenging, OEMs with less scale and weaker supplier bargaining power face sharper margin and pricing exposure. Broad-based price increases across the industry look less like a risk and more like a certainty," Ram added.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, echoed the view, saying Apple had delayed price increases for as long as it could.

"Apple held it off for at least two quarters, protecting its user base from price inflation, but it has reached the point where it could no longer absorb the cost increase," Pathak said. "We believe the situation is unlikely to improve for at least the next two years."

Premium shift may accelerate

Beyond Apple's own portfolio, analysts expect the revised pricing to influence buying behaviour across the consumer electronics market.

Over the past few years, Apple broadened its reach through relatively affordable products such as the MacBook Neo, iPhone e-series, iPad and Watch SE. Although these products have also seen price revisions, analysts believe they remain important entry points into Apple's ecosystem. At the same time, higher prices across consumer electronics could push buyers towards premium devices as they seek longer replacement cycles and greater value from their purchases.

According to Pathak, this could improve Apple's product mix even if unit shipments soften.

READ: Apple may soon become forex-positive on India iPhone production "The market could shift towards the premium as users look to maximise value from their spending. This could significantly improve the mix of Apple products and offset the potential decline in unit sales," he said.

Navkendar Singh, Analyst with IDC, believes the MacBook Neo remains well positioned despite the price revision.

Speaking to TechCrunch in May, Singh had said the MacBook Neo was shaping up to be a success for Apple globally and in India. He believes that assessment still holds because competing Mac models have witnessed even steeper price increases.

"It's still a great price point for students and first-time MacBook buyers to enter the Apple ecosystem. I don't think demand will be affected significantly. The only concern has been supply in some international markets. India has not faced the same issue so far, and the Neo continues to be Apple's most accessible Mac despite the price revision," Singh said.

iPhone may not remain untouched

Although Apple has excluded the iPhone from the first round of price increases, analysts believe that may only be temporary.

Singh expects Apple to revise iPhone prices within weeks rather than waiting until the launch of the next-generation models in September.

"I think that is coming in the next few weeks, assuming our estimates are correct. Supply has already been constrained for the iPhone 15, 16 and 17 series over the past two to three weeks in India, and we expect prices for those models to increase as well," he said.

He expects the revision to come before the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Apple's foldable iPhone.

"September is too far away. We should expect something in July. Apple probably did not want an iPhone price increase to overshadow the broader pricing revision across the rest of its portfolio. Once that settles, I expect iPhone prices to move as well."

For now, Apple's latest move suggests that the inflationary pressures created by the AI boom are no longer confined to data centres and semiconductor companies. They are beginning to reshape pricing across the consumer electronics industry, with Apple becoming the one of the major brands to formally pass those costs on to consumers at scale.0

How the prices look like after the hike

iPads

iPad - ₹49,990 (From ₹34,990)

iPad Mini - ₹69,900 (From ₹49,900)

iPad Air - ₹89,900 (From ₹64,900)

iPad Pro - ₹1,39,900 (From ₹99,990)

Mac

Mac Mini M4 - ₹94,900 (From ₹59,900)

Mac Studio M4 Max - ₹279,900 (From ₹214,900)

Mac Studio M3 Ultra- ₹599,900 (From ₹429,900)

iMac M4 - ₹174,900 (From ₹134,900)

MacBook

MacBook Air M5 - ₹149,900 (From ₹119,900)

MacBook Pro M5 - ₹2,39,900 (From ₹169,900)

MacBook Pro M5 Max - ₹4,99,900 (From ₹399,900)

MacBook Neo - ₹79,900 (From ₹69,900)

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