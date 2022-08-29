Elantis Healthcare launched in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/GPRC): Unveiling Elantis Healthcare,a luxury boutique exclusive women's birthing centre and Multispeciality Hospital located at Lajpat Nagar - 4, New Delhi in the NCR region.

Carrying forward the legacy of serving the people of Delhi NCR for over 30 years, Delhi IVF and Fertility Research Centre launched its flagship Elantis Healthcare in the capital.

The Hospital is spread across 25,000 sq. ft. and will cater to a complete spectrum of luxury healthcare for women, and other specialities, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and industry's leading and advanced technologies.

This premium healthcare centre comprises of services ranging from Dermatology to IVF & Fertility with Aesthetics services like Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Cosmetic Surgeries and many more. The Hospital is equipped with 3 states of art modular OTs, 14 dedicated OPD rooms with 2 Radiology rooms and Embryology rooms, 3 Labour Delivery Rooms with Emergency Ward, 2 Maternal ICUs (Emergency), Adult High Dependency Unit (HDU), Level 3 NICU (Highest level newborn care), Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and also a special Water Birthing Suite which will decrease the amount of pain experienced by women during childbirth and not be dependent on medical pain relievers during labour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anoop Gupta- Director, ELANTIS Healthcare, New Delhi said, "With over 30 years of experience we are keen on providing the best quality and patient-centred healthcare services. In order to become the country's best Multi-Speciality Hospital in Luxury Birthing we have invested in the best medical technologies and expertise, as well as people. It is advantageous for the patients to now utilize the well-equipped, modern sophisticated technology at Elantis Hospital taken care by our experts. To reduce the door to intervention time, the hospital also has set up acute and critical care units at the emergency departments, which has the potential to revolutionize the management of all diverse emergency cases. As the nursing staffs have a more specialized role to play in the NICU & PICU, the nurse-to-patient ratio is also kept higher."

NICU's grossly being insufficient in the country has led to a rise in the infant mortality rate. Lack of special care and proper intervention are the foremost reasons for the growth in neonatal fatalities. And now with a special wing exclusively to take care of the newborn, the rate will definitely come down.

"We aim to offer the full spectrum of women's health care services. It offers state-of-the-art technologies with superlative care offering a range of services such as painless deliveries, management of high-risk pregnancies/late pregnancies, among others. We are inclined towards offering expert gynecological treatment and specialist services for special disease groups. Women in different age groups have different health concerns, which will also be appropriately addressed. Not only India but the World has been witnessing a surge in number of cases regarding infertility. With the launch of our new Multi-Specialty Hospital, we are keen on providing the best healthcare services to every young couple trying to start a family," said Dr Mannan Gupta, Managing Director and Infertility Specialist, ELANTIS Healthcare, New Delhi

Elantis Healthcare is one of the biggest Multi Speciality Hospital in the country to provide premium, research-driven and highly specialised maternity and cosmetology services. Experts with experience over 30 years will cater to patients with the best possible services in cases of high-risk pregnancies and complicated circumstances. The patients will be attended by 50 top leading birthing experts in India with experience of delivering over 15000 ART healthy babies till date.

This Story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)