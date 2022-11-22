Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Fest 2.0'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): After two whole years, Pune's top and renowned educational institution, Elpro International School has announced its annual sports event called 'Elpro Sports Fest'. The festival will be held from 23rd November till 3rd December 2022 in Pune. Elpro International School shares the belief that exercise and activity is essential to the wellbeing of students and that lessons learnt in the classroom transfer to the sports field and vice versa.

In 2019, Elpro Sports Fest saw former Indian Captain Kapil Dev as the Chief Guest. He interacted with thousands of students, encouraging them to have self-belief and work hard. This year also, Elpro Sports Fest will see renowned sports personalities gracing the sporting occasion on two different days.

Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 will see thousands of participants indulge and compete in sporting activities like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Throwball, Volleyball, Archery, Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Kho-Kho, Tug of war and Long Jump.

Dr Amrita Vohra - Director Principal, Elpro International School, shared, "The past two years of the pandemic have taught us to seize the present moment and so this time we are back with a bigger playground of opportunities for our school kids to participate, compete and cherish the sporting spirit. Taking part in sports can have so many benefits for the children, from improving physical fitness to understanding team work and most importantly to boost their confidence. We are extremely delighted and excited to facilitate the 'Elpro Sports Fest 2.0' for all our children in the spirit of healthy competition, friendship and camaraderie."

The decade long glorious odyssey of Elpro International School, in Pune has been dedicated to the pursuit of educational excellence with an uncompromising spirit of joy and adventure. From its humble beginnings in 2011, the school has been driven with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. The journey of the school has been a holistic educational experience that is not merely limited to classroom learning.

Equipped with latest innovations and technology, expansive playing fields, beautiful green gardens, the school has grown from strength to strength with an efficient team and a dedicated faculty.

