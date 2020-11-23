Engineer turned photographer, Abhijeet and Tilottama set a foot in becoming pioneers in wedding photography

You would like to read
- Rakayet Ul Karim Rakim of Bangladesh wins the Greenstorm International Nature Photography Contest
- TECNO CAMON 16 set to redefine photography with 64 MP camera and pioneering Eye Auto Focus
- Lockdown opens the door to a whole new virtual world with "The Wedding Museum"
- The Mooncloud Events: The pulse of events and wedding industry
- Filmmaker Pratyush Upadhyay to rope in Dr. Abhijeet K. Ramteke for movie "COVID-19"
New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Abhijeet and Tilottama, Pune-based IT engineers establish A & T Photography, after quitting their 9-5 jobs and become an inspiration to all the upcoming and budding filmmakers.
The couple has laid across a strong example of pursuing one's dreams, no matter how impossible they seem. With a journey that began in 2017 with their own wedding, becoming a professional in the industry was a distant dream. However, with great persistence and appreciation from friends and family, the team has managed to establish themselves as leaders in Pre-wedding, Wedding and Maternity photo shoots.
The journey for Abhijeet and Tilottama began the day they started hunting for a production team for their own wedding. With budget constraints and decreasing timelines, finding a talented team was quite a task. That is when the couple thought of buying the gears themselves and indulging in the art of taking pictures and videos with some help from a few friends.
This shoot was followed by another shoot which the couple was requested to do for a friend. The amount of appreciation that Abhijeet and Tilottama received for their work helped them gain confidence and eventually led to the launch of A & T photography.
"This journey has indeed been a roller coaster ride for me as well as my colleague/wife, Tilottama. 4 years ago, we never expected that we would ever be in this business full time, especially after having a successful career in IT Engineering. But I suppose destiny had some different plans for us and today, after 3yrs in this business, we are proud to have covered over 50 wedding shoots," said Abhijeet Banarse, Co-Owner, A & T Photography.
"A simple request from Tilottama for having a pre-wedding shoot with less than a month remaining for our wedding led to the start of this story. We began our journey with Nikon D3200 and have come a long way with finally putting our hands-on Sony A7 Mark 3," Abhijeet Banarse added.
A & T Photography was initially established in the city of Pune but has now expanded across Maharashtra including metropolitans like Mumbai and Nagpur. The team is now exploring opportunities for a destination wedding and pre-wedding shoots. With an experience of more than 200 pre-wedding shoots, Abhijeet and Tilottama are highly proficient with Sony gears and the team possesses the entire series of G Master Lenses.
For more information, please visit: antphotography.in/
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor