Enterprising Aparna Sharma rides digital wave with OTT acquisition

New Delhi, [India], March 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): With the digital streaming platforms overtaking film entertainment to rank the third-largest in the Indian media and entertainment sector in 2019, it was inevitable that the figures further rose with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, according to FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Report, the figures are expected to rise from Rs 2,019 crore in 2017 to Rs 5,595 crore by 2022.
The popularity of OTT platforms is at an all-time high, as the audience shifts from theatres to streaming services from the comfort of their homes and devices. The viewers get a new habit - binge-watching, thereby spiralling video consumption across metros, other urban cities and the rest of rural India.
The target group of major OTT platforms is set to be the millennials of the age group of 18-35 years old. As digital India strengthens, the youth-oriented population is expected to further increase the viewership of OTT platforms.
This is aided by the drop in the prices of smartphones and cellular data tariffs. India is currently estimated to have over 500 million active smartphone users, and the figure is ever-increasing.
Model-turned actor-turned media mogul Aparna Sharma ventures into the OTT media digital platform as Co-Founder and Group President of Darwin Platform Group of Companies.
The dynamic group has been researching video-on-demand services and opportunities in the Indian sub-continent. With OTT platforms targeting millennial age groups of 18-35, they are looking forward to strategizing this approach in a differentiable way by targeting urban and rural markets.
With the staunch belief that content marketing strategy with exclusive content is the differentiator, this OTT is set to take the industry by storm. With over 30 plus OTT players in India, in different languages, it is now possible, and even more effective, in targeting audiences based on their content preferences.
A lesser-known fact is that over 40 per cent of OTT platforms in India cater to regional content. The current OTT will have over 14000 hours of content, including Hindi and regional language shows and films and is already in the process of acquiring stronger content as well.
Aparna Sharma has a strong career background in the entertainment space as a model-actor. She has done TV commercials for Parle Monaco with Aamir Khan, ESPN Brand Film with John Abraham, Coca-Cola with Imran Khan, Chik Satin Shampoo and Samsung Mobile to name a few.
She was also seen in her debut feature film, Guddu Ki Gun. After that, she went on to sign a three-movie and web-series contract with Balaji Motion Pictures. Her last film was Rum Pum Posshh starring Karan Kundrra, Errol Marks, and Deepraj Rana.
Meanwhile, the entertainment industry is recently abuzz with Aparna Sharma to be the bride of HRH of Sultanpur sharing the lineage of Lord Ram and Adya Singh. Looks like another Power Couple is in the making!
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
