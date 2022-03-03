Escape Velocity launching QUARTILE partnership with WATConsult

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Escape velocity, the leading martech and ad tech technology service provider is excited to announce its first ever partnership for Quartile with WATConsult, an Isobar company & the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from dentsu India.

(https://www.escape-velocity.com/quartile.html) Quartile is a new way to manage retail media and e-commerce advertising. Quartile uses its proprietary software that leverages the Amazon Advertising API to access real-time performance data to optimize sponsored ads campaigns at scale. Quartile's exclusive integration with Amazon Attribution provides a scalable way for sellers/vendors to measure and optimize their ad campaigns both on and off Amazon within a single platform.

WATConsult has partnered with Quartile to scale their revenue for the brands listed on Amazon. With an aim to increase their Amazon sales and return on ad spend, the agency teamed up with Quartile. Today, Quartile enables WATConsult clients to scale campaigns using Amazon Advertising products, optimize performance and automate campaign management.

Shanu Jain, AVP, Media Planning & Strategy, WATConsult, said, "Amazon Advertising is crucial for our brands because the Amazon platform has thousands of shoppers that are daily searching and buying products. It is important for us as an agency to use the best platform/technology which helps to scale up our brands with lower ACoS and increase in sales. Right now, Sebamed is the first brand integrated for Quartile to reduce the ACoS."

The Amazon Advertising API allows Quartile to make daily campaign optimizations to improve the performance of Brands via targeting for -keywords, products, bids, budgets, and placements.

"In partnership with the Escape velocity Team, Quartile has been transformative in helping us create a focused keyword strategy, creating campaigns on ASIN level while controlling ASIN, campaign, overall account Level. There has been a 30% reduction in ACoS and ROAS increased by 25%". - Shashi Ranjan, Country Head at Sebamed.

According to a survey of Quartile clients, 93% saw an improved return on ad spend within three months. Even for organizations with significant experience in ecommerce media, Quartile can play a valuable role - often resources are stretched thin with omni-channel marketing efforts and can benefit from the resource boost of partnering with a dedicated partner.

Raghu Seelamshetty, MD, Escape Velocity, said, "Quartile platform is an easy-to-use platform that equips sellers with the tools to manage their retail media in every marketplace. Outside of the initial campaign creation, Quartile can also help with day-to-day optimization of campaigns. This enables brands to focus on strategy while leaving execution and optimization to Quartiles advanced AI capabilities".

Watconsult is planning to integrate Quartile with brands across sectors, focusing to lower the advertising cost of sale (ACoS), and improve ROAS.

Escape Velocity is a digital media technology services company. Escape has been providing technology services to agencies and advertisers for over 12 years in markets across India, the Middle East, APAC, Europe and North America. We believe in leveraging the power of data driven insights to improve media performance of our customers.

Our end-to-end solutions are designed to help businesses launch quickly, scale with speed, and lead their market. Escape started its journey as a reseller of Sizmek By Amazon for the Indian market. This relationship has helped us build a strong footprint in the Indian market. Our customers range from the largest media agencies to nimble startups looking to leverage data to fuel their growth.

The demand for products and services that help our customers make better media decisions is growing exponentially. Escape has partnered with Adverity and Quartile to bring efficiencies to our customers' media spends. We leverage solutions from these partners to deliver better outcomes for our customers.

