Esri India aims to train over 2 lakh students in GIS Technologies

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/News Voir): Esri India, a leading geographical information system (GIS) software and solutions provider, has said on Wednesday, that it aims to train over 2 lakh students in three years to meet the rising demand of GIS skilled workforce, driven by key government projects in Smart Cities, AMRUT, Water Resources, Agriculture, Insurance, Land management & SVAMITVA, and Utilities. The company said that it aims to cover 150 more institutes as part of the initiative.
As per Industry estimates, the country will need 10 lakh more GIS professionals by the year 2025. To achieve this, Esri India has launched a country wide comprehensive campus-wide program to empower universities and institutes setup and scale their GIS learning infrastructure for students. The company will establish Center of Competence (CoC) to provide an opportunity to the students in various streams to acquire the most advanced GIS technology skills.
"Job creation is an important goal for government as well as academia. So, the opportunities will come in many segments. Large IT companies also have opportunities for geospatial professionals, because they handle global clients and both global as well as Indian clients. In India, public sector companies like petroleum companies, utility companies, private organizations and educational & research communities are some of the segments which will also see higher demands. That is why it's important to create a pipeline of more skilled resources in the country," said, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India.
The company said that the recent government policy changes like de-regulating Geospatial data, National Education Policy 2020 has also increased the adoption of geospatial technologies.
Several universities and institutes like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) Delhi, Bombay, Guwahati, Roorkee, BHU, NIIT Kurukshetra, Aligarh Muslim University, Jammu University, Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics, Pune, among others are closely working with Esri India to skill students in GIS technologies. The company also fosters GIS know how through other programs including(https://www.esri.in/landing-pages/GIS-academia?utm_source=PR & utm_medium=Press+release & utm_campaign=IAlaunch) GIS Academia Council of India and (https://www.esri.in/en-in/programs/esri-india-young-scholar-program?utm_source=PR & utm_medium=Press+release & utm_campaign=IAlaunch) Esri India Young Scholar Program.
