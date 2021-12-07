Esri India launches 'Indo ArcGIS'

You would like to read
New Delhi/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Indo ArcGIS to address the need for ready-to-use GIS-based solutions and geospatial content for the GIS users in India.
Powered by ArcGIS technology, world's leading mapping and analytics system, Indo ArcGIS includes solution products in the areas of Forest Management, Disaster Management, Electrical Utilities, Land Records and Property Tax Management. Solution Products for several other segments are under development. These solutions can easily be deployed by ArcGIS users. Esri India is also providing more than 300 layers of data through the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas. These data layers are very important for the government and private organizations for making critical decisions. Accurate boundaries up to village level, PIN Code boundaries, National and State Assembly constituencies, Demographic data, Data about soil, natural resources, weather, commonly used Points of Interest are some examples.
Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "These data layers and solution products included in Indo ArcGIS have been created with the aim to reduce the time for deployment of applications for solving many challenges that the country faces and also to support economic value creation with geospatial technologies."
Esri India, established in 1996 has a strong team of domain experts and product engineering resources. These Solution products and data layers have been developed at Esri India's facilities in Noida and Panchkula.
Esri India Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Esri India) is an end-to-end Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions provider enabling customers to think and plan geographically to make timely, well-informed, and mission-critical decisions. Esri ArcGIS System provides the backbone for the country's mapping, spatial analysis, and all GIS requirements. A market leader in GIS Technologies, Esri India has successfully delivered cutting-edge GIS solutions to more than 5000 customers for applications in Land management, Water, Utilities, Infrastructure, Disaster Management, Telecommunications, Urban Development, Smart Cities, Transportation, Defence, and Natural resources. Established in 1996, Esri India is headquartered in Noida (Delhi-NCR), with multiple regional offices across India. The company has been recognized amongst India's best companies to work for in 2021 by the Great Place to Work®[?] Institute.
