EUME teams up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as official mask partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the lead up to the marquee cricketing tournament for the coming year, Royal Challengers Bangalore have partnered with popular lifestyle brand EUME as their official mask partner.

The association will result in EUME extending masks to team members and auxiliary staff of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). EUME a well-known brand for its worldwide patented massager backpacks, launched a range of high-grade masks in the wake of the COVID pandemic in early 2020.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback in the essential space of masks for the top of the line quality combined with aesthetic feel, the lifestyle brand extended its offerings to the team for the upcoming T20 series from September 19th across the United Arab Emirates. The brand has also unveiled special edition masks for fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore similar to the ones worn by the players. The masks are available on all leading e-commerce platforms and EUME's website.

"We are honored to associate with Royal Challengers Bangalore and are delighted that our high-grade masks will contribute significantly to the sports during the on-going pandemic. Our masks are armed with 4 ply shields that make it pollution, dust, and bacteria-resistant while also keeping it easy to wear for outdoor activities," said Naina Parekh, Founder & Director of EUME, while speaking about the association.

"Mask has become a part of our life. Nothing makes us more delighted to have EUME as our partner to provide us with this key requirement for this current time. The popular lifestyle brand has also made this high quality, special edition masks which is cleared by the RCB Medical team, available to RCB fans," said Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, while speaking of the partnership.

The upcoming T20 Cricket event is likely the "most awaited game" in India with over 900 million viewers in 2019 alone. Cricket fans from across the world are going to tune in this year's event that has been a crucial part of the cricket world since its launch in 2008.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)