PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Euro Pratik Sales Limited has announced that its promoter group has increased its stake in the company by 3.82% through open market purchases during calendar year 2026, reinforcing strong confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects. Invest Nearly ₹100 Crore Through Open Market Purchases in CY2026. Cumulative investment of ~₹100 crore in CY2026; promoter holding rises to 73.90%.Promoter group acquires ~3.5 million shares in May 2026, increasing stake by 3.42%.Earlier acquisition of 0.4% stake in March 2026 through open market purchases. The most recent transaction, executed in May 2026, saw the promoter group acquire approximately 3.5 million equity shares, representing a 3.42% increase in shareholding, with a transaction value of around ₹92.7 crore. This follows an earlier acquisition on March 27, 2026, where promoters purchased an additional 400,000 shares, resulting in a 0.4% increase.

The acquisitions were carried out by promoter group entities and individuals, including Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi HUF, Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, and Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi. The total share purchases were distributed as follows across March and May 2026: * Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi HUF acquiring 443,067 shares * Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi acquiring 1,750,553 shares * Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi acquiring 1,706,236 shares With these transactions, the promoter group has cumulatively invested close to ₹100 crore in the company, taking the total promoter shareholding to 73.90%. The continued increase in promoter stake underscores their strong conviction in Euro Pratik Sales Limited's operational performance, strategic direction, and future growth opportunities across its business segments.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, said: "The promoter group's continued participation through open market purchases reflects their long-term conviction in the company's fundamentals, strategic vision, and future growth prospects. Euro Pratik Sales Limited remains focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through disciplined execution, operational excellence, and long-term business expansion." The company continues to focus on strengthening its market position, enhancing operational efficiencies, and pursuing growth opportunities aimed at delivering sustained shareholder value. About Euro Pratik Sales Limited Euro Pratik is one of India's leading and largest organized brands in the Decorative Wall Panel and Laminates industry, holding a market share of over 16% in the organized wall panel segment. Known for its design-driven approach, the company has launched over 113+ product catalogues, offering 30+ product categories and 3,000+ designs that are sustainable, antibacterial, antifungal, and water-resistant. Operating through fixed asset-light business model with 36 contract manufacturers across India and abroad, Euro Pratik has built a strong distribution network spanning 138+ cities, 188 distributors, and 184,162.50+ sq. ft. of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, ensuring wide market reach and operational efficiency. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, Euro Pratik has expanded its global presence through subsidiaries in the U.S., the UAE, and Europe, supported by strong financial fundamentals. With a proven track record, comprehensive product portfolio, collaborations with architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers, and a focus on sustainable design, Euro Pratik continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in decorative wall solutions across domestic and international markets.

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