Exergen receives Metrology Certificates for its Temporal Artery Thermometer

Watertown (Massachusetts) [US], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exergen Corporation, the global leader in infrared temperature measurement technologies for medical applications, is pleased to announce that the Government of India has granted Metrology Certificates to Exergen Corp. for its full line of Temporal Artery Thermometers (TAT) for both professional and at-home use.

"Receiving Metrology Certificates for the TAT-5000, the TAT-5000S, the TAT-2000 and the TAT-2000C is a major milestone in the global expansion of Exergen," says Dr Francesco Pompei, PhD, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Exergen Corporation. "India is a very important market for us, and we are thrilled to support Indian hospitals, doctors, and nurses. Additionally, we are happy that consumers in India are now able to use a highly sophisticated thermometer that is non-invasive and very easy to use, especially in challenging COVID times."

For the full line of Temporal Artery Thermometers, certificates have been awarded:

* TAT-5000(S) for professional use in hospitals

* TAT-2000 for just in-home care, elderly homes, school systems and other professional health care institutions

* TAT-2000C for at-home use

The Temporal Artery Thermometers from Exergen offer the following advantages:

* Accuracy: the TAT measures the temperature in the temporal artery at 1,000 measurements per second.

* Safe and very comfortable for the consumer or patient.

* Non-invasive: all it takes is a gentle swipe across the forehead of a person.

* Fast: a very accurate measurement takes just 2-3 seconds.

* The professional TAT-5000(S) comes with a lifetime warranty

* Highly robust and very easy to clean.

"Over 100 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies support the technology of the Temporal Artery Thermometer." "We are working very closely with our distributor Mediserve Group and their network of sub distributors, partners and sales agents to ensure that both doctors and nurses, as well as at-home users can begin using these highly innovative thermometers as soon as possible," says Dr Pushpa Goyal, Marketing Manager, Exergen India.

"The Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer is a very advanced thermometer that is extremely easy to use and gives temperature readings with amazing accuracy," says Sunil Monga of Mediserve Group. "Exergen research shows that the use of Temporal Artery Thermometers has a very positive impact on the productivity of both doctors and nurses. The retail version of the Temporal Artery Thermometer is also very exciting. We believe the TAT-2000C is the perfect thermometer for at-home use because it is very affordable and very easy to use."

