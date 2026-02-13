PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 13: Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and critical power companies, announced its financial results for Q3 FY26, maintaining both topline and bottom line, reflecting resilient performance at both standalone and consolidated levels. For the quarter, Exicom reported consolidated revenues of ~₹277 crore, marking ~41% year-on-year growth, driven by continued traction in domestic business. On a standalone basis, both businesses continued their growth momentum, delivering revenues of ~₹234 crore, up 58% YoY, and EBITDA of ~₹16 crore. The company maintained a steady consolidated bottom line, with an EBITDA loss of ~₹32 crore.

Overall, Q3 FY26 was characterised by sustained operational momentum and stable financial performance, in line with the previous quarter. Following the acquisition of Tritium in September 2024, Exicom has articulated a clear long-term vision focused on scale, technology leadership and global relevance. While near-term profitability until this quarter has remained under pressure, as expected during this phase of integration and investment, the underlying growth trajectory continues to strengthen. Now they are entering from stabilization to growth phase - In Q4 FY26, the company expects Tritium revenues of approximately USD 10 million, around 2.4x Q3 levels, which is also projected to reduce Tritium's EBITDA losses by nearly half compared to current levels.

Tritium: Execution Gains and Clear Line of Sight to Breakeven Updating upfront on the Tritium outlook, Mr. Anant Nahata, CEO and MD, Exicom, said, "Having worked methodically on scaling revenues and turning around customer sentiment on Tritium, our eyes are set not only on Tritium's EBITDA breakeven in Q4 FY27, but also on steadily strengthening revenues and EBITDA from Q4 FY26, as indicated above. We are working on commercializing the Tri-Flex and DC Flex product portfolio to expedite the path to 3x revenue growth in FY27. With the market cues and current visibility we have on the order pipeline, I can confidently say that we are firmly on track to achieve these goals."

During the quarter, Tritium's order bookings rose to ~USD 9 million including securing projects with the San Francisco Bay Ferry REEF programme to support the first high-speed, battery-electric ferry route. Additionally, Tritium has received a combination of purchase orders and forecasts totalling to ~USD 30 million from a large US-based customer for the current calendar year, the deliveries for which have already started from Jan 2026 onwards. This quarter, Tritium launched GRID-FLEX, an 800V DC bidirectional, liquid-cooled inverter platform for data centres and renewable energy integration. Scalable to 3.2 MW, and delivering ~98.5% peak efficiency, it offers 2-3x higher power density and enables dynamic reactive power compensation to enhance grid stability.

Additionally, Tritium's TRI-FLEX systems will begin production in Tennessee, US, in March 2026, alongside TRI-FLEX liquid-cooled power modules at Exicom's Hyderabad facility. This marks a concrete first step towards localizing global technologies, ahead of the curve. EVSE India: Expanding Footprint and Category Leadership India's EV momentum continued, with sales crossing 50,000 vehicles for 2 consecutive quarters. Reflecting this trend, Exicom's EV charger sales gained traction, growing slightly faster than the market at ~4% (~₹70 crore revenue vs ~₹67 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹67 crore in Q3 FY25). With stronger tailwinds and order visibility, they expect to deliver even higher growth in Q4 FY26. Moreover, the market further gravitated towards bigger battery sizes of up to 80Kwh. This trend definitely bodes well for Exicom's high power DC charging portfolio.

During the quarter, the EVSE business onboarded 6 new charge point operators, 2 new Bus OEM's and expanded into newer applications within the DC charging segment by initiating a pilot project with a two-wheeler OEM. This engagement opens a potential new revenue stream for FY 27 and beyond. On the AC charging side, Exicom won a 3-year contract with a leading passenger car manufacturer for its newly launched portable charger, Spin Free. The company's integrated EV charging rollout solution, Exicom One, gained early traction with several passenger car OEMs and CPOs and is expected to emerge as a strong revenue pillar in FY27.

Building on its export sales, Exicom expanded its Middle East channel network and delivered strong Southeast Asia performance, scaling YTD revenues to ~USD 2 Mn. The company also received UL certification for its Spin AC chargers, enabling the company to explore expansion opportunities in the US market. Critical Power: Strong Rebound and Outlook Exicom's Critical Power Business more than doubled revenues YoY (~₹164 crore revenue vs ~₹81 crore in Q3 FY25) driven by full-scale deliveries under the BharatNet programme. With Telcos and Tower Cos announcing energy infrastructure capex across ~1 lakh sites[i], we see a significant incremental growth opportunity for next quarter and FY27, over and above the revenues from our existing order book of ~₹1400crore. In Q3 FY26, aligned to this Telco expansion cycle, the business secured a large initial-phase DC power conversion systems order exceeding ~₹100 crore from one of India's largest Telcos. The financial impact of this order will begin reflecting from next quarter onwards.

Summing up his thoughts on the overall performance, Mr. Anant Nahata, added: "Q3 was a quarter of consolidation rather than acceleration. While revenues and profitability remained broadly unchanged versus Q2, we continued to aggressively focus on building the order pipeline, getting in new customers and improving execution. With all-out efforts on Tritium, order traction in domestic EV Charging and Critical Power, we enter the final quarter well positioned to deliver improved standalone and consolidated performance, positioning the business for a materially stronger FY27." The following table summarizes the unaudited financial results for Q3 FY26 as approved by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2026:

About Exicom: Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spear heading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 1,33,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

Disclaimer : These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. [i] exicom and industry sources Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848705/Exicom_Tele_Systems_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)