Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24: Calcutta now 'Kolkata' is known as the "Cultural Capital" of India. From humble informal conversations over evening tea to landmark events such as the Kolkata Book Fair and literary festivals, the city continues to nurture a vibrant culture of discourse, prose, and poetry.

Among this profusion of literary celebrations stands the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, scheduled from January 22 to 27, one of the many living expressions of Kolkata's enduring love for the written word. This edition is particularly special, as the Kolkata Literary Meet joins hands with Exide Industries Limited, one of the city's oldest and most respected corporate institutions. The partnership is a tribute to Kolkata's timeless culture of intellect and expression, reflecting a shared spirit of heritage, creativity, and progress that defines both the city and Exide.