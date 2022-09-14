eXp India reaches new milestone: 100 cities and 1,500 agents

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global residential real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, set a new benchmark in India reaching 1,500 agents and expanding operations to 100 cities.

eXp India recently hosted a series of roadshows for their agents focused on enhancing their skills, expanding their knowledge base and arming them with the tools necessary to deliver a seamless and positive homebuying experience to their clients. The roadshow series was attended by more than 1,000 agents from cities including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. eXp Realty's collaborative business model includes an attractive value proposition, with highly competitive commissions and revenue share, making it the most advantageous real estate model in the industry.

Commenting on its success, Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, said, "As we continue to expand and grow our operations in different states of India, we are committed to building a strong presence and delivering quality services. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with all the agents who joined this journey and are confident that this economic model of business is soon going to capture the incremental market of real estate in India."

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 84,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 1.

