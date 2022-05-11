Expleo takes over the business of Lucid Technologies and Solutions

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Expleo, the global engineering, technology and consulting service provider, announces the business takeover of (https://www.lucidtechsol.com) Lucid Technologies & Solutions (Lucid), a specialist in data governance, data privacy and protection, and augmented analytics.
Expleo's Indian subsidiary, Expleo Solutions Limited, will take over the business of Lucid. It includes the transfer of all Lucid's tools, IP, business contracts and staff which comprises 50 highly skilled data specialists across India and the USA. Lucid's clients include Fortune 500 and unicorns across BFSI, healthcare, software hi-tech, retail and manufacturing.
Lucid has operations in Hoboken, New Jersey, and delivers services from its offshore centre in Chennai, India. The company has built its business in partnership with leading platform providers in data governance, data protection and analytics, such as Collibra, BigID, and Okera.
Commenting on the news, Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo India, said: "Demand for digital and data services is growing almost exponentially, across all industries and every market. With this business transfer, we stay at the forefront of the sector strengthening our expertise, providing even better quality data and digital solutions for our customers and growing our market share - particularly in the US but other markets too. The integration of Lucid into the Expleo family is underway, and we expect full integration to be completed in the next six months."
On the integration of Lucid into Expleo's existing offerings, Prashant Bramhankar, COO of Expleo India, said: "Lucid's data experts, product knowledge, and long-standing partnerships with platform providers complement our existing data solutions. By combining the two, we can provide more intelligent data offerings and insights for our customers across industries including BFSI, automotive, and aerospace."
