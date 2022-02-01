Face of Panache Runway 2022 - Season 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): The winners of Mr. Miss and Mrs. Face of Panache Runway 2022, one of the most popular & coveted Panache event in the country's fashion and glamour calendar, were selected at a glittering grand finale at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai on Sunday.

The most sought-after awards were bestowed in the presence of the who's who of the Indian beauty and glamour world and celebrities from different walks of life. The crowning moment was witnessed by veteran Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, TV actor and anchor Hussain Kuwajerwala, TV superstars Dolphin Dubey, Vipul Roy, Marathi actor Siya Patil, and many others, including recipients of the 4th Panache Image Award 2022.

The winners of Face of Panache Runway include:

1) Abhijit Mhatre - Winner Mr. Style icon.

2) Asmita Nade - Winner Miss Best Rampwalk.

3) Priyanka Chheda - Winner Mrs. Body Beautiful.

4) Roopa Shastry - International Winner Mrs. Bold & Beautiful.

5) Shubhangi Gole - Classic Winner Mrs. Beauty with Brain.

6) Dilip Paryani - 1st Runner-Up Mr. Photogenic.

7) Sonal Hajare - 1st Runner-Up Miss Photogenic.

8) Dr. Snehlata Gedam - 1st Runner-Up Mrs. Best Personality.

9) Abhijeet Yadav - 2nd Runner-Up Mr. Best Physique.

10) Sonam Anchalwar - 2nd Runner-Up Miss Intellectual.

11) Swati Lanke - 2nd Runner-Up Mrs. Talented.

The subtitle winners at the glitzy evening include:

1) Rose Bogati - Miss Charismatic.

2) Prachi Patil - Mrs. Vibrant.

3) Rajashree Basavraj - Mrs. Traditional.

4) Nidhi Talwar - Mrs. Beautiful Smile.

5) Trupti Shankant - Mrs. Confident.

6) Dr. Shital Chavan - Mrs. Vivacious.

7) Neel Singh - Mr. Intellectual.

8) Sameer Shrivas - Mr. Vibrant.

9) Bilash Dutta - Mr. Confident.

10) Hemang Matalia - Mr. Bright.

"The Face of Panache Runway has emerged as a brilliant platform for those eyeing a career in the fashion and glamour world. They get the chance to learn the nitty-gritty of the business, prepare for the fashion industry, and be ready to face the camera with grace and confidence. Our past winners are doing very well, and I am confident that winners of Panache Runway 2022 will also chart out a highly successful career in the world of glamour," said Vishal Kapoor VK, Founder, Curator, and Director of Mr. Miss & Mrs. Face of Panache Runway, Panache Image Awards, and Queen's League Golden Awards.

Each year, the Panache Runway selects the best faces as Brand Ambassadors (Winners, 2nd Runner-ups, 1st Runner-ups & Plus Size) and provides them with an authentic stage that offers not just projects and media coverage but also brand endorsements. Some of the past winners have gone on to become the next big thing in the glam world.

Fashion designer VK, as Vishal Kapoor is popularly known, also designed exclusive red-carpet gowns for the Face of Panache contestants and dolled them up with a picture-perfect makeover.

For the 5th season, Panache Runway joined hands with some of the best talents in the industry. Habib Mithi borwala is a National Head & Advisory Board member, while Swati Lanke is a Maharashtra zonal head of the Queen League Golden Awards. The entire event was run in 'association with SH Entertainment, and the supporting partner was The Habib Show.

Some of the finest brands also supported the event. Presha Creation marked its presence on the winner's head by being the Crown partner, Prashant Samtani Photography as the Photography partner, Colours Makeover & Antra's Makeover as the Hair & Make-up partner, Apar Advertisers as the Outdoor Media partner, Bombay Filmfame as the magazine partner, and Roots Nourishes Naturally, KGR Enterprises Pvt Ltd. & Zhiyun the Gifting Partners!

The show was hosted by Mona Cabral Gonsalves & Parvej Firoze Mantrri, while Riteish Ghanani reprised his role as the Face of Panache Runway 2022 choreographer.

The prominent media partners that supported the event include Aaj Tax's video channel, Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Khabar 24, Bollywood Helpline, Bollywood Flash, News Alert, Samay Rashtriya, Samna, Navbharat, Nationalviews.com, and many more.

The glamorous evening also witnessed an elegant Kathak performance by Lakshya Sharma & Group.

Separately, Shital Chaudhari was named as the first Brand Ambassador of Queen's League 2022, along with Anita Sharma, Anuradha Nade, Aruna Sharma, Dr Karen Terry Raza, Dr Parin Somani, Elizabeth, Ginny Franklin, Leena Coutinho and Poornima Bhatt. The 10 beauty queens were felicitated with the prestigious golden award and a Coffee Table Book that celebrates their wins and captures their journey towards success.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)