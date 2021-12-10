Fair Shop opens in Paschim Vihar, making 24/7 grocery shopping a reality

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): With an aim to completely revolutionize the grocery shopping experience in the hustle culture of Delhi, Fair Shop launched the second of its many upcoming branches in Jwala Heri Market of Paschim Vihar on December 9, 2021.
The first branch situated in Kailash Colony, Delhi was an instant hit and it compelled to reach out to a wider audience. Fair Shop is one of its kind grocery stores in India which offer 24/7 access to its entire store, right from world foods to dairy, fruits, and vegetables.
One does not have to wait till morning to get a packet of milk and bread anymore, with Fair Shop, everything is available, anytime, anywhere, with its walk-in or home delivery option.
The Fair Shop store at Paschim Vihar boasts a contemporary look and ambience, offering more than 10,000+ products to choose from with absolutely affordable deals. This 7000 sq. ft. store, which is the first store in West Delhi had special inaugural offers for its customers ranging up to 50 per cent discounts.
Customers in Paschim Vihar can now look forward to a hustle-free shopping experience with superlative products and an exclusive 100 percent organic section.
This story is provided by ATK.
