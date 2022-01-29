Farmhouses see jump in demand after new CLU Policy

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Haryana government has devised a new policy for change of land use (CLU) in the state's agriculture zones to prevent uncontrolled farmhouse construction and encourage eco-friendly housing units.
A major real estate firm, Raheja Developers, has applied for the CLU to construct Haryana's first CLU approved farmhouse. With the announcement of the new policy, Haryana's urban landscape will change.
Haryana's Town and Country Planning Department has adopted a policy that considers farmhouses to be self-sustaining entities. Owners of land beyond 500 metres of the urbanisable zone of towns and cities in the agriculture zone would be able to apply for a change of land use (CLU) to build farmhouses on one acre or 1-2 acres under the policy, which would be applicable in the area beyond 500 metres of the urbanisable zone of towns and cities in the agriculture zone.
The necessity of adopting a healthy lifestyle is increasing like never before. To give people the option of eating organic food and living healthy, Raheja Developers has planned Riyasat Hills Farmlands. Over 70 approved farmlands would be available over 100 acres of Land and will be located in Sector 95B, one of Gurugram's highest capital appreciation zones.
The best feature of 'Riyasat Hills Farmlands' is that it is well-connected to various regions of Gurugram and Delhi while remaining away from the city's congestion. The property is accessible via the New Delhi-Jaipur Super Expressway, which is only a few minutes' drive from Delhi and Gurugram's most prestigious residential regions. To the north, the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary; to the west, the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway; to the south, New Delhi and the Residential Sectors of the 1980s and 1990s - Gurugram; and to the east, the Dwarka Expressway. 'Riyasat Hills Farmlands' is now accessible via Pataudi Road, Prithviraj Chauhan Crossing, with access to the 60-meter Sector Road commencing from Dwarka Expressway at Sector 88A Gurugram expected soon.
The primary housing unit and ancillary units (servant quarters, farm and animal outbuildings) would be allowed in the 1-2 acre and above 2 acre of land under the new policy, while only one dwelling unit would be allowed on farmhouses spread over a minimum of 1 acre of land. In the 1-2 acre category, a maximum ground covering of 8% will be allowed for the main unit. According to the new CLU policy, the company intends to offer Farmlands of 1-acre and larger, providing buyers with a limitless number of options. The acreage could be used for organic farming, dairy/poultry farming, plant nursery maintenance, apiculture, horticulture, and other activities.
The installation of solar water heating systems, 100 percent wastewater treatment, rainwater collection, and on-site processing of all green/animal waste will all be closely regulated during the construction of the self-sustaining farmhouses.
