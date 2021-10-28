fbb launches India's first festive rap song

You would like to read
- Chemco becomes first company to get BIS certification for its baby feeding bottle nipples/teats
- Natasha Kanade promotes healthy lifestyle and modern-diet programs via 'Transform With Natasha'
- fbb to offer Flat 40 percent off on men's shorts on this World Shorts Day
- Big Bazaar comes up with biggest savings offer "Sabse Badi Savings"
- Big Bazaar announces pre-booking of Mahabachat offer for the first time
New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ATK): India's Fashion Hub fbb introduces its first-ever fashion rap song today. With foot-tapping beats and original fun lyrics, the film will be released across the brand's social media accounts.
fbb has leveraged the power of music to connect with the youth for showcasing the clothing line's latest ethnic and stylish fashionwear collection. This first-of-its kind festive fashion song's snazzy lyrics and upbeat music is all set to cause an exhilarating uproar among followers and customers who can participate in the online contest to win exciting prizes. Keeping the campaign primarily engagement based, the edgy rap composition is targeted to captivate the younger audiences.
The campaign is a combination of brand-led and influencer-led engagement-oriented marketing in collaboration with NDMPL. fbb's has also roped in actress Sonnali Seygall and renowned dancer Aadil Khan to recreate their versions of the rap song. Other influencers include Naina Singh and Abhishek Varma, who are renowned TV reality personalities.
You can check the fbb's Festive Rap song here - (https://www.instagram.com/p/CVUUk-EDlck/)
Speaking about the rap, Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said "fbb always aspires to capture the fun, spirited and expressive vibes of its young patrons in fashion and inspire the next trend among our customers. Fashion, like music is an expression of celebratory mood. It is fluid and inspires and uplifts, just like good music does. Hence, the next best thing for us was to integrate a contemporary rap song in the introduction of our latest festive fashion collection."
Speaking about the rap, Natasha Saraogi, NDMPL founder, said - "Creating a song has some of the highest recall value for a brand. We wanted to stand out from the rest and create something fun that truly resonates with fbb's audience this festive season. The rap is upbeat, catchy, and stylish and is a great content form to engage with our digital audience."
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor