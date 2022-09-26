Financepeer transforming the education ecosystem of Pune through fee financing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI/PNN): The illustrious city of Pune boasts some of the most prestigious educational institutions of the country.

Thousands of students from different parts of the country come to Pune in pursuit of the highest quality education. However, quality education comes with a greater cost which for many is a challenge.

The recent years have been difficult for everyone, especially the education sector. The financial stress caused by the unprecedented turn of events has impacted the momentum of education. The education fee payment has become a challenge for a large number of parents and the institutions also are finding it difficult to operate with a lack of fund flow.

Financepeer, India's leading Fee payment solution provider, with its innovative fee payment model has emerged as a key enabler for the education institutions of Pune. It has benefitted both ends of the value chain i.e. the education institutions and parents. The company's innovative payment solution has helped provide fee collection services and solved the woes regarding working capital for institutes across the country, thereby enabling the industry to look at education finance from a new perspective.

For the city of Pune, the company has already partnered with 500 institutes and provided the fee financing facility to over 100,000 students. Recently, the company has extended its partnership with Maharashtra Institute of Technology and D Y Patil Institute which is going to benefit around 15,000 students of both institutions.

Speaking about the development Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder, Financepeer Said "Our vision is to make quality education accessible to the masses. The challenge of funds should not deter the aspirations of the students and Fee Financing is the most potent option available for the students. This facility helps schools to get the entire fees at the beginning and they don't have any shortage of funds to operate. We are getting great responses from the institutions of Pune and our recent partnership with Maharashtra Institute of Technology and D Y Patil further testifies the value of Fee Financing services for the entire sector.

Sunit Gajbhiye, Co-founder of Financepeer, shared "The emergence of Pune as an education hub has further ushered the rise of the IT sector which appears to be a natural successor. With the influx of professionals and corporates in the region, the need for advanced education and certification courses is also increasing. Not only elementary education but higher education is also mushrooming at a fast pace. We understand that the fundamental challenge of education is the availability of funds and we are determined to address this issue with our innovative social impact model.

Financepeer is a leading fintech company that offers an innovative and first-of-its-kind Fee Payment solution where the parent can pay their education fees in multiple parts at zero additional cost thereby eliminating the parents' burden of making bulk payments. The Financepeer platform envisages making education accessible to the masses and looks forward to spearheading a revolutionary impact for millions of people.

Financepeer is already operational in Pan India with a network of over 10000 education institutions and provides fee financing facilities to over 2 million students. Some of the leading names associated with Financepeer are Amity University, DY Patil Institute, Jain Group of Institutions, etc.

