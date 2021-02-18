Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/Media Dekho): Findbusy-The digital marketing agency has made the decision to explore and find its new reigns in the Indian market as a full-fledged digital marketing agency. And owing to their shift in the market, they have also announced that they are changing their domain from .com to .agency this week.

The founders of the company have long thought about the shift and what it means for the company, and after a lot of validation and thought, the team is going ahead with expanding their wings.

"It was in fact necessary as we are already very well known across Hyderabad as .com. We wanted to be better access to the Indian clients as an agency for all their marketing needs and .agency Domain helps us achieve that. It is not a name change or anything big, it's just a domain change and it will only show that we are an agency" said Veerander Chowdary (well known as HelloVeeru), one of the founders of the organization when asked about the necessity of the decision.

Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years. The firm already has a reputation of being very efficient and informative, this expansion simply means keeping up the same reputation across India. Findbusy has been spreading the word about businesses in Hyderabad and Bangalore for more than 3 years now, it's time the new cities get to experience the same.

With clients reaching out from different states, the company could hardly refuse genuine clients with a potential business. A company can only refuse a few clients so, instead of letting go of the businesses they connected with, Findbusy decided to expand. The whole idea behind making the company big was to accommodate businesses and their needs, anywhere from India.

To be completely honest, there is no difference between both of them. Both of them are just simply, domain extensions. Where .com represents a website from users' point of view, .agency represents a company to them. And as a digital marketing agency, the firm decided to serve the customer and their point of view.

Keeping in mind that the firm is here to help not just their clients, but their customers as well. While they want their clients to get the right kind of audience, they also want the customers to get what they want, Findbusy aims to bridge the gap between the clients and customers.

"We as a company have been the ones to understand the needs of the market and act accordingly. We are still the same from our roots, just bigger and better. For us, it was never about just bringing in a client, it was always about understanding the story behind a business and spreading the word about it to the right people. We don't just aim to help a business owner, we aim to make a customer's life easier too" Veerander Chowdary said about the values behind his firm.

