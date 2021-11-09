First-ever Chess for Kids book in Hindi with story-telling narrative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): Finally, a chess book that aims to teach chess to kids in a friendly and interactive manner is out in the market. Written on invitation from the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, Jahnvi Shah's book, Shatranj Ke Baal Yodha, aims to reach children across India and prepare them for elementary level chess.

18-year-old Jahnvi Shah is a national-level chess player whose heart goes out to children from underprivileged sections of society. In 2018, she started her NGO, Nirmaan Charitable Trust that coaches over 100 children across ten municipal schools in Maharashtra. The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has honoured her to teach chess to the children from poor and needy sections of the society.

"I am so happy and proud to share, students trained by Jahnvi Shah have won gold and silver medals at chess competitions organized by All India Municipality Schools. I am looking forward to using Shatranj Ke Baal Yodha for my students. They will love this Hindi book that teaches chess in a manner and language they understand best." Said Sushma Masale, Principal, Sanyasashram School.

Jahnvi Shah, a talented girl from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, realized the children needed a chess textbook that teaches the game in a friendly and interactive manner. She has kept the language simple, and the narrative is full of story-telling aimed at interactive learning. While reading this book, a child will feel that author Jahnvi is speaking to them and guiding them through the twists and turns in chess learning.

In his foreword, GM Abhijeet Kunte says, "Being an accomplished chess player and a coach herself, Jahnvi Rahul Shah has ensured that she weaves in her understanding of chess and presents it in a playful manner. I like the way the book has been conceptualized and written. The quizzes and exercises reinforce the learning in a fun way."

Jahnvi will be distributing the book free of charge to BMC students across Mumbai. Kunte expresses his happiness by saying, "It gives me great happiness to write the foreword for a book that will be distributed for free among children of BMC schools across Mumbai. Through her NGO, Jahnvi will continue to impact the lives of young children who will develop a love for this great game and maybe represent our country one day."

The book has been published by Sansi Ventures, a publishing house owned by Amarkant Jain and Mayura Amarkant. "When Jahnvi approached us with this innovative concept, we were touched by her sincerity. She has put in much effort in detailing out the chapters, exercises, and quizzes to match the target audience's needs. We are proud to present Shatranj Ke Baal Yodha, a one-of-its-kind book for elementary-level chess." Says Amarkant Jain. The book has an inherent universal appeal and is therefore available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Jahnvi hopes that Shatranj Ke Baal Yodhawill will help students understand elementary-level chess and, one day, make India proud.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)