Fittr launches the 13th Transformation Challenge; introduces new categories and rewards

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fittr, one of the world's largest community-first online health and fitness brands, has announced the launch of the 13th edition of its Transformation Challenge.
With every edition, the Transformation Challenge (TC) becomes bigger and better. This edition of the challenge introduces three categories: Individual, Partner and Senior. The winners across these categories will be rewarded with exciting cash prizes.
The 12-week challenge will be hosted on the Fittr app around the theme of #AbNahiTohKab, urging people to stop procrastinating and begin their fitness journey now.
Kickstarting the Transformation Challenge 13, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, "We have come a long way since we first started the Transformation Challenge almost five years back. It is indeed delightful and motivating to witness so many people work hard, rise up to the challenge of investing in a healthy body and mind. In doing so, they become an inspiration to many, helping people believe that anyone can become the best version of themselves with proper knowledge and guidance. I wish all the participants the very best and look forward to seeing some amazing fitness transformations."
TC 13 is expected to be thrilling as more rewards are in store for the participants. The Individual category is further divided into two sub-categories - male and female. Winners under these sub-categories will receive a cash reward of INR 3 lakh each, while the runners-ups will receive INR 1 lakh each. Similarly, the winners under Partner and Senior categories stand to win a cash reward of INR 1 lakh each and runner-ups will receive INR 50,000 each.
"The aim of these new categories is to encourage more people across all walks of life to join the fitness challenge, enabling us to move closer to our goal of making 50 million people fit. More importantly, the positivity associated with these challenges is a reflection of the power of an informative and engaging global fitness community," Chouksey added.
The Partner category is open for any two individuals joining the challenge as a pair, while the Senior category is open to people who are 50 years and above.
As a part of the challenge, the participants are required to upload a video every week in the suggested format to showcase their week-on-week progress. The aim of the Transformation Challenge is to push boundaries and work towards bringing out a fitter and healthier version of oneself. The participants are evaluated on multiple factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, and consistency from the past transformation challenges. People who are 18 years and above can participate in these challenges from across the world, without any registration fee.
This year, the grand prize of INR 1 crore will be awarded to the top performer across all the editions of Transformation Challenges that will take place in 2021.
