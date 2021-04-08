Founder of world's first Homeo-Aesthetics Clinic Dr Lalit Kasana set to launch his new innovation 'Doctor's nutrition'

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/PNN): Dr Lalit Kasana is a well-known Cosmetologist & Aesthetician of India and is bringing innovation in the field of aesthetics; with his ideas and experiments he founded Homeo-Aesthetics by opening 'Doctor's Kasana's Elegant Aesthetics' which is the world's first Homeo-Aesthetics clinic. He is the one who performs all kinds of non-surgical aesthetic treatments with homoeopathic medicines at his clinic in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

He worked to make cosmetic and aesthetic a 100 per cent safe procedure and then with his extraordinary ideas, he paved his way into the world of aesthetics. Dr Lalit has also founded one of India's most trusted e-commerce websites -- thedoctorskart.com where you can get all types of cosmetics and beauty products.

Dr Lalit is not only a doctor but he has turned into an entrepreneur with his successful ventures and innovative ideas. He is also the founder of one of the most unique concepts for the salon industry INDIA'S 1ST MEDICATED SALON by the Brand Name 'Doctor's Medi-Salon'.

Dr Lalit is all set to launch his new brand named 'Doctor's nutrition' within a month. Doctor's invention professional (cosmetic brand) by Dr Lalit has been appreciated and has already won two accolades named 'The Most Quality Assured of the Year 2019' and 'International Excellence Awards 2019' at Malaysia for the best cosmetic brand. People trust the cosmetic products and it is 100 per cent safe as well as organic. Dr Lalit is going to launch products related to nutrition.

As in today's time, people deal with lots of confusion regarding fitness products. Every person, who wants to become fit or wants a perfect body, thinks of a reliable product and Dr Lalit, with the help of Doctor's Nutrition, will fulfil these needs. It consists of almost 30 products which include whey protein, weight gainers, multi-vitamins, iron and protein powder for females which will be beneficial for both body and skin.

He wants to bring revolution in the e-commerce industry as people do not trust online products. With his brand, he will try to earn that trust as he is going to introduce the premium and best quality products for the people. Dr Lalit's mission and vision are to change the monotony and perceptions by providing the best and natural products without any side effects for the people.

He shares motivational videos and original as well as new thoughts on his YouTube channel and then became a youth icon. His YouTube channel is the most recognised medical channel in the world. It is well-known for its pimple-popping videos. Dr Lalit has been appreciated globally by the national and international networks for his work. The content present on his YouTube channel has been appreciated and published in Sunday Times by TIMES OF INDIA.

Dr Lalit was invited to judge on a Belgian's National Channel named BELGIAN NATIONAL TV for the renowned Belgian show CONTROL PEDRO. Well, this is not it. Dr Lalit had also handled his live beauty show titled 'Dr Kasana's Beauty' on India's TV 24 news channel.

Dr Lalit has done his B.H.M.S from HMC Abohar (Punjab), and then he completed his MD (Hom.) from Bakson College, Noida (UP). With an ambition to bring change, he first did Course in Clinic Cosmetology & Aesthetics Medicine from IIC (Indian Institute of Cosmetology) Mumbai in 2011. And then he completed a Certificate Course in Clinical Research under ICH-GCP Training from IIC, Mumbai. He has also done P.G.D.C.C. (P.G Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology) from the Institute of Laser & aesthetic Medicine, University of Greifswald, Germany.

Dr Lalit has been honoured with many awards and records. He surprised the world when he made a world record of most mole removals in one minute by removing 38 moles in 60 seconds on May 16, 2016. He is an active member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA), and American Cosmetology Association.

Dr Lalit has been conferred with numbers of awards, some of them are mentioned below:

*Bharat Gaurav Award -2015

*Medical Excellence Award 2015

*Global Lifestyle Award 2015

*Best Cosmetologist & Aesthetician in North India 2 016

*Best Cosmetologist & Aesthetician in India 2017

*World record holder for most Mole-removal

*Healthcare Icon of the year 2017

