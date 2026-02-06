VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) recently hosted 'Nyay Diwas,' an event dedicated to recognizing the academic achievements and grit of students who secured admissions to India's top National Law Universities (NLUs). The ceremony honored 100+ students from the CLAT 2026 first provisional list, representing a diverse footprint across several states including Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. The event highlighted student outcomes and the efficacy of the online CLAT prep model of PW. The gathering served as a platform to share the stories of learners who navigated severe socio-economic and personal challenges. Among the achievers was Akshat Meena, the son of a farmer, and Sandeep Agarwala, who overcame the loss of his father and his mother's health crisis to secure his seat. The stories showcased immense resilience, from Daksh Sharma and Kalp Jain, who proved that physical disabilities are no barrier to success with the right digital tools, to Prashant Kumar Koli, who cracked the exam despite facing an accident and social hurdles. These narratives emphasize how PW's structured support enables students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to compete at a national level.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "Education serves as the primary catalyst for social and economic mobility, and seeing these learners take their first steps toward a legal career is a testament to that potential. For me, the real victory isn't just seeing them clear CLAT, but seeing the confidence in a student who once thought these top colleges were out of reach. We are here to bridge that gap. This celebration is for their persistence, and their belief that they belong in India's top courtrooms." The students credited their success to PW's specialized features, particularly the interactive lectures, 24/7 faculty support, and rigorous mock test series. Daksh Sharma who is in Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna - B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) noted, "I couldn't join expensive offline coaching, but PW's online platform provided the best CLAT prep experience. The mentorship and mocks felt like having a personal coach at home." Students highlighted how the online boon for PWD students and how it gave them the access to quality education comfortably.

Parents at the event shared that PW's affordability gives a fair chance to every student. One of those parents stated, "We always worried if a legal career was only for the elite, but PW proved that with the right product and faculty support, even a child from a small village can reach NALSAR or NLSIU." The success of these students in the CLAT 2026 examination marks a significant step in PhysicsWallah's effort to expand quality legal education. By leveraging its tech-enabled platform and physical learning centres, the company is working towards making legal prep accessible to every aspirant.