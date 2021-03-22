Future careers 2021: Advanced management for leaders

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/Mediawire): There is a quote by American educator and businessman Stephen Covey that efficiently sums up the difference between management and leadership: "Management is efficiency in climbing the ladder of success; leadership determines whether the ladder is leaning against the right wall."

Today, increasingly, while the two words are conflated, those in the know agree: companies are able to find managers but struggle to find leaders who can chart new courses. And yet, education experts point out that we need more leaders in the years to come, and that managers can become leaders.

The path from management to leadership

Given the dynamic market conditions that seem here to stay, what companies need are proficient business leaders who thrive amidst quicksilver conditions, keep the ship stable during choppy seas, and successfully grow businesses. In India, particularly, firms are concerned with driving organic growth, operational efficiencies, and new product or service launches.

* 80 per cent of organisations in India are currently facing a shortage of leadership talent

* 67 per cent of CEOs in India agree that acting with agility is the new business currency

Companies need leaders who can help them adapt, evolve, and transform - quickly. And those who have significant managerial, as well as domain experience, are ideally poised to make that leap, with just a little help.

Who can become a leader?

If you have 10+ years of experience and can grasp ever-evolving contemporary business practices, you may be the kind of leadership candidate that companies are looking for.

Are you a

* CXO

* Director

* Business Head

* Experienced executive or senior manager

* Entrepreneur

* Senior consultant

Then almost naturally, you are already interested in exploring useful and advanced management practices, transition to senior roles, and adopt global business practices and models. Take your interest to the next level. Drive business transformation as a leader. Take the next step towards accelerating not just the trajectory of your career, but that of your organisation's too.

Advanced Management Programmes - a stepping stone to the leadership ladder

(https://eruditus.vil.xlri.ac.in/advanced-management-programme/index.php?utm_source=TOIA & amp;utm_medium=articles & amp;utm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles_5 & amp;utm_content=advanced_management_for_leaders) XLRI VIL's Advanced Management Programme seeks to transform senior managers into insightful and impactful senior leaders through transformational experiences that will sharpen general management and leadership skills. The programme integrates complex strategic issues cutting across functional business areas to develop leaders who can thrive in complexity, navigate uncertainty, collaborate with empathy, and successfully clinch scalability and growth for their organisation.

Offered in collaboration with (https://www.eruditus.com/india/?utm_source=TOIA & amp%3Butm_medium=articles & amp%3Butm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles_5 & amp%3Butm_content=advanced_management_for_leaders) Eruditus Executive Education, this one-year programme is taught by renowned XLRI Faculty and leading industry practitioners. Designed for the future needs of organisations and successful business leaders, it is delivered via interactive live online sessions and in-class campus immersions at the XLRI Campus, Jamshedpur.

This programme will equip senior working professionals with the requisite skills and knowledge of business to enhance effectiveness in existing leadership roles and to prepare for the transition to leadership roles in organisations.

Making world-class education accessible: Eruditus

Upskilling is now imperative for career progression, and professionals are taking to programmes like never before. Eruditus offers courses in partnership with the world's top universities with an immersive, cohort-based approach. Unlike 'open learning' that has single-digit completion rates, Eruditus helps learners stick to their course - with deadlines and live classes, everyone is part of the same course, fostering camaraderie and purpose.

With courses from globally renowned names such as MIT Sloan, Columbia, Berkeley, and Dartmouth as well as highly regarded institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, and ISB at home, Eruditus is redefining the role that online pedagogy can play for learners. Up to two-thirds of students make a career change one year after completing their Eruditus program.

Whether you are a mid-career or starting out, crafting a future-proof career is entirely within your reach. Take a leap online and get started on a whole new professional journey.

