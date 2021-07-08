G G Engineering Ltd. launches Made in India EV Charging Station

You would like to read
- G G Engineering Limited launches Made in India Product "GG ECO"
- Hyderabad-based Startup Rikarica launches operations with GenNext EV Charging Solution
- Avail funds for small business with a business loan from Ziploan
- Mehul Parashar spreads awareness about health and hygiene among Delhi citizens
- DSF conducts a range of activities during pandemic 2nd wave
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed G G Engineering Ltd. (BSE: 540614), has announced the launch of its new product line, the EV Charging Station. With a view to expanding its product line, the company has developed an EV Charging station from 3 KW to 22 KW.
The company will commence manufacturing of EV Charging stations. These stations shall be used to charge 2/3/4 wheeler vehicles. The production and distribution network will start in 3 months.
The product will be completely "Made in India". The product will be increasing the awareness and focus of the Government of India as well as state governments on the use of clean energy and efficiently reducing the usage of fossil fuels and will upsurge the demand for these products and company expects to carve a niche in the segment.
Recently the Company has commenced manufacturing of GG ECO, a fully automated system to manage the Wet/Organic/Food/Garden Waste at any place. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, GGE launched India's first fully- automated and smart RVMs.
G G Engineering already has an order from the western railway to install RVMs across stations with Advertisement rights. Earlier last year, the company had also entered into an agreement with Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. As per the agreement, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. will market to procure advertisements for plastic bottle crushing machines of G G Engineering Ltd.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor