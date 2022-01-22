Gaming channel, Assassins Army successfully garners 5 million subscribers on YouTube

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/ATK): A popular YouTube channel known for producing content revolving around the gaming industry and its upcoming trends, Assassins Army has successfully achieved 5.5 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel. The channel has been receiving appreciation for its content.

With increasing smartphone penetration and digitisation across India, esports has become a much vied-for lucrative profession for both the urban and rural youth. India is estimated to have about 150,000 players and around 60,000 esports teams. India's esports industry is set to quadruple in size to Rs 1,100 crore by 2025 from Rs 250 crore at present--clocking a compounded annual growth rate of 46 per cent, according to an EY report.

Founded by Nayan Raju Shelke, a successful gamer & YouTuber, Assassins Army generates gaming-centric content that is interactive, unique, and relatable for the gamers exclusively on his streaming channel.

Speaking about the potential and growth opportunities, Nayan says, "India is at the hub for ever-growing gaming industry and has enormous potential that needs to be catered. The country is the largest market for mobile games, contributing to nearly 40 per cent of the worldwide downloads, which speaks volumes about the untapped potential of the social gaming community. Therefore, it's imperative to understand the requirements of the massively increasing sector to produce content that is unique, easy to understand and relatable.

Nayan started his YouTube channel in the year 2018 to nurture his passion for gaming. His video "Prank on My Friend" went viral making Nayan a star overnight. His channel gained a whopping 5.5 Million subscribers and got a necessary push.

Soon enough, he became a part of the Force One organization and is now working for some of the top brands like Monster India, Redbull, GetMega, Rog, GameTV, Sunon, ICICI bank, Codashop, ESPL, and many more prestigious organizations.

He soon became an official partner for Garena Free Fire and even Facebook. And is undoubtedly one of the top creators on both of those platforms. His gameplay videos reached to amazing view count, as one of his videos even crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

In the recent tournament, Nayan along with his team lifted the trophy and earned the title of "Champions of ESPL Season 1".

