GAPIO Excellence Awards Announced

You would like to read
- Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar and Shubham Dharmsktu from India invited for the coveted International Prize, to be held in Russia
- Rangam to host 6-Day Event to foster Greater Disability Inclusion in India Inc
- Brands impact organized India's Best Doctors and Right Choice Awards 2021
- First procedure in Asia-Pacific performed with Medtronic Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System
- Eduwisor aims at providing 10,000 doctors to India over the next 10 years
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) announced the winners of the annual GAPIO awards for 2021 to doctors who have made noteworthy contribution towards improving healthcare.
The award winners in the Distinguished Category are:
- GAPIO Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr Jatin P Shah, Former Chairman, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York
- Dr Prathap C Reddy Philanthropy Award - Dr Srinivas Gosla Reddy, Plastic Surgeon, GSR Institute of Craniofacial Plastic Surgery, Hyderabad and Director, Hyderabad Cleft Society.
- Dr I A Modi Award - Dr Mahesh Kumar Goenka, Director & Head, Institute of Gastrosciences, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology, 2022 -2023
- GAPIO Surgical Excellence Award - Dr A A Shetty, Emeritus Professor, Orthopaedics, Trauma and Regenerative Medicine Cell therapy, Christ Church University, UK
- GAPIO Excellence in Diagnostics - Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, New Delhi, Managing Trustee, ALVL Foundation
-GAPIO Excellence in Radiology/Radiation Therapy Awards - Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging, Chairman, Department of Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.
Each of the above winners will be given Rs. 100,000, a citation and a trophy.
The GAPIO Special Appreciation Award will be given to Dr J. S. Tuteja, Pediatrician and Adolescent Health specialist, Indore. He will receive the GAPIO Special Appreciation Award for his path breaking work in delivering Pediatric and Adolescent care.
The GAPIO award winners in Young Category are:
- Dr I A Modi Award - Dr Harsh Vardhan, Assistant Professor, Nephrology, AIIMS, Patna.
- GAPIO Surgical Excellence Award - Dr Vishal Kumar, Associate Professor, Orthopedics, PGI, Chandigarh
- GAPIO Excellence in Diagnostics - Dr Swapnil Rane, Associate Professor, Tata Memorial Centre Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Mumbai.
- GAPIO Excellence in Radiology/ Radiation Therapy Awards - Dr Binit Sureka, Associate Professor, Interventional Radiology, AIIMS, Jodhpur.
Each winner in the Young Category will be given Rs. 50,000, a citation and a trophy.
The awards will be presented at Award Function scheduled to be held at 6:00 PM IST on 26th February during the XII Annual Conference of GAPIO.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Government of India, will be the Chief Guest and Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group will be the Guest of Honor.
Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The exemplary work by the awardees is an inspiration for others to emulate. The spirit of the physicians of Indian origin to excel in India and overseas is what we hope to recognize. There are countless examples of path breaking work across the globe that would make every Indian proud."
Dr Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist said, "The awardees through their immense contribution in clinical care, academics, research in different medical and surgical specialities exemplify the highest standards that Indian physicians have become synonyms with."
Remarking on the young physicians' category, Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President GAPIO said, "The awardees in the Young category represent the aspirations of the Young Indian Physician who is willing to take on challenges to improve delivery of care, while excelling in academics and research."
Dr Sudhir Parikh, Secretary General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24x7 TV Channel in USA said, "With a presence in 53 countries, GAPIO serves to establish collaborations, bringing 1.4 million physicians of Indian origin on one platform. In the coming year our activities will be enhanced to build a stronger well connected physician community."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor