Gaurav Sharma joins Poonawalla Fincorp as Group CTO

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly Magma Fincorp Limited) today announced the joining of Gaurav Sharma as its Group Chief Technology Officer (Group CTO).

Gaurav will lead and manage the technology initiatives for the group and further solidify the group's commitment of creating a world-class digital technology-based platform for financial services.

Gaurav is a Mechanical Engineer from IIT (Roorkee) and has successfully led technology and its applications to create new business opportunities and solve real-world problems. He comes with over 25 years of rich experience in driving transformation across various industry domains. He was last associated with L & T Financial Services as Chief Technology Officer and was responsible for leading transformation initiatives cutting across multiple lines of businesses and functions.

He has led implementation of loan origination systems, collection systems, loan administration systems, business operations, and customer servicing platforms across all retail lending businesses. He has been instrumental in setting up and implementing cloud computing, data lake for advanced analytics, and ERP system along with various other organization wide system initiatives. He has also previously worked with Max life as Head of Product Development and TCS as technology lead.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited said, "We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav to the executive team. Gaurav's true visionary mindset combined with our suite of innovative technology and our continued investment in technology is a step towards our commitment to create world-class solutions for financial services. I am certain that his deep and extensive experience spanning across financial services platforms will benefit us immensely as we at Poonawalla Fincorp aims to create digitally enabled robust technology-driven financial services platform."

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Sharma said, "I am excited to join Poonawalla Fincorp and play a role in the digital transformation journey. The digital revolution in financial services is changing the landscape of NBFCs and I am sure technology will be instrumental in the high-growth trajectory that we have envisaged for our businesses. I look forward to drawing from my prior experience and endeavor to guide the business to execute the company's vision of becoming a leader in financial services."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)