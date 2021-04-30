Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

You would like to read
- Sanjay D Ghodawat earns "Leader of Hope" recognition
- Ghodawat Consumer earns a prestigious award; bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' recognition
- France's No.1 Milk Brand Lactel Now in India and Ready to Take the Dairy Market by Storm
- Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation launches 'Nutrition for Life' campaign
- Star Air adds new destinations to its charts
Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products.
It has launched 4 new delectable flavours under its popular brand 'Star' to diversify its dairy business and further strengthen its position in the dairy segment.
Crafted in state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, Star Flavoured Milk contains toned milk and high-quality ingredients. Star Flavoured Milk retains the nutritional values of milk, while offering an authentic taste of each flavour to consumers.
Within a short span of its inception, GCPL's dairy division introduced Star Ghee and Hapy Milkshake in quick succession that helped the company to capture substantial market share. With the launch of Star Flavoured Milk, the company expects to further its growth in the market. The new flavoured milk products will be available in unique flavours of Kesar-Badam, Chocolate, Rose, and Butterscotch.
Star Flavoured Milk is currently available in 200 ml packs at Star Localmart, a chain of retail storeslead by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. It is also available in various Modern Trade and General Trade stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Reflecting on this strategic move, Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, Ghodawat Consumer says, "Innovation being at the core of our business operations, we constantly strive to bring something new to match consumer expectations. In keeping with this thought, we have launched Star Flavoured Milk and I am confident that it will be well received and loved by all our consumers".
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor