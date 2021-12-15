Ghost Kitchens launches its Fulfillment Partner program in Delhi NCR and Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ghost Kitchens has launched the Ghost Brands Fulfillment Partner program to help its brand grow.

It will let small restaurant and cloud kitchen owners make the most of their underutilized real estate and labour. Ghost Kitchens began operations in May 2019 and now has a portfolio of 20 food delivery firms with a wide range of cuisines, price ranges, and demographics.

Ghost Kitchens owns four kitchens in Mumbai and has fulfillment partners in Pune and Hyderabad. With over 50,000 orders per month, the company manages over 100 internet restaurants. Ghost Brands will be run on a revenue-sharing model.

Supply chain management, aggregator commissions, support, training, and demand development will be handled by Ghost Kitchens, while Fulfilment Partners will only be responsible for the cost of goods sold. In addition, Ghost Kitchen has established a platform for online creators to launch their own meal delivery businesses.

The initiative, which was the first in its category, allows celebrities and creators to earn extra money by leveraging their following base on social media sites. Menu engineering, vendor management, quality control, branded packaging, and business growth will all be handled by Ghost Kitchens. To develop demand for these brands, creators must create and market content.

Ghost Kitchens intends to partner with 20 celebrities and build 1000+ Internet eateries in the next year using a new consumption model. According to Rana Dagubatti, a well-known Indian actor and producer, "Ghost brands have a decade of expertise scaling a variety of culinary businesses. They will provide significant profits for creators and establish food brands of the future with their knowledge and capability." Ghost Kitchens will be in charge of generating demand for fulfillment partners, while fulfillment partners will be in charge of producing demand for Ghost Kitchens.

In Gujarat, the brand has fulfillment partners who have gone live with dessert brands like New York Waffles & Dinges, Miami Shakes & More, Wack Waffles & Brownies and Momo brands like Momoguy. Whereas in Delhi NCR, they have Fulfillment Partners who have gone live with Momoguy and Starboy Pizza & Shakes.

The Head of Business Development at Ghost Kitchens India, Parth Gohel says, "We've got tremendous response from the Fulfillment Partner program in Mumbai & Pune. And they have got 2x to 3x more orders than what they were generating from their own brands, leading to incremental profits of INR 30,000-40,000 per month. We have inquired from more than 30 cities across India & we are looking to expand across 25 cities by March 2022 with more than 100 operational Fulfillment Partners and 400 + Internet restaurants."

Restaurants in Baroda, Surat, and Ahmedabad have collaborated with Ghost Kitchens to assist them to outsource their kitchen sets. Through its Fulfillment Partner Program, Ghost Kitchens enters the Delhi-NCR market. They have also signed a fulfillment partner in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, further penetrating into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

As of today, Ghost India Kitchen has partnered with a few more establishments across the country. They intend to expand to new locations and start the new Fulfillment Partner program in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore in the near future. Rana Dagubbati, a well-known actor and producer, has invested in Ghost Kitchens and will assist them in curating and launching the Creator licensing program.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)