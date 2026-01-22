VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The supernatural has struck a powerful chord with audiences as Nikita Roy, the latest horror-mystery thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, storms its way to the No. 1 trending spot on Jio Hotstar, cementing its position as one of the most talked-about releases in the digital entertainment space this season. Blending atmospheric horror with psychological intrigue, Nikita Roy has emerged as a surprise streaming sensation, captivating viewers with its gripping narrative, haunting visuals, and powerhouse performances. The film's rise to the top of the charts reflects the growing appetite among audiences for smart, genre-driven cinema that dares to explore the unknown.

Led by Sonakshi Sinha in a compelling and layered performance, Nikita Roy marks a significant addition to her evolving filmography. The actor delivers a nuanced portrayal that anchors the film's eerie tone, effortlessly balancing vulnerability, strength, and suspense. Audiences and critics alike have praised her for stepping into darker, more complex territory with confidence. Adding gravitas to the film is an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood's most respected names. Arjun Rampal brings intensity and edge to his role, while veteran actor Paresh Rawal delivers a memorable performance that adds depth and intrigue to the storyline. Suhail Nayyar rounds out the cast with a strong supporting turn, contributing to the film's tightly woven narrative.

The film is directed by Kush Sinha, who showcases a confident command over the horror-mystery genre. With a keen eye for mood and pacing, Kush Sinha crafts a cinematic experience that relies not just on jump scares, but on sustained tension and psychological unease. His direction has been widely appreciated for bringing freshness to a genre often dominated by formulaic storytelling. Produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Nikita Roy reflects the production house's commitment to backing distinctive and content-forward projects. The success of the film on a major OTT platform like Jio Hotstar further underscores the studio's growing footprint in the digital entertainment space.

Speaking on the film's overwhelming response, Producer Nickky Bhagnani shared, "We are absolutely thrilled with the love Nikita Roy is receiving from audiences. Watching the film trend at No. 1 on Jio Hotstar is incredibly rewarding for the entire team. This success reinforces our belief in strong storytelling and bold creative choices. We're grateful to the audience for embracing the film and to our cast and crew for their relentless passion." Social media has been abuzz with viewer reactions, fan theories, and praise for the film's eerie background score and unexpected twists. The buzz has further amplified its reach, making Nikita Roy a must-watch recommendation among thriller and horror enthusiasts.

With its chart-topping performance, Nikita Roy not only reaffirms Sonakshi Sinha's star power but also signals a promising future for original genre content in India's rapidly expanding OTT landscape. As audiences continue to stream and discuss the film, Nikita Roy proves that when mystery meets meticulous filmmaking, success is bound to follow.