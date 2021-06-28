Glamcent - US Based Live Streaming and Exclusive Content platform, makes its Debut in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Glamcent, a live-streaming app in the United States is about to make its debut in India.
This launch welcomes a fresh take to the live streaming space in the Indian market and provides content creators with a great opportunity to get paid from their social media businesses while the live-stream market trends over the globe.
Glamcent is going to be one of the major live-streaming apps to be used over the world. Glamcent app is launched on 26 June and the company has already collaborated with several influencers. Glamcent App will be available for both iOS and Android, it is powered in a secure, safe, and easy-to-use way for the community of users that creates accessible ways for audiences to reach their favorite creators and reach new personalities.
"Privacy is the most important concern for any live streaming app and our prime focus was on Privacy sans security related features," says Anand Goel, Director of Glamcent. "We believe the live streaming tool is about to explode in the world, mainly in Asia, Africa and the United States. We look forward to entering this new market early to help drive the live-streaming technique in India with Glamcent."
While other social media channels have live-streaming capabilities, Glamcent's entire platform is dedicated to live communication and does so in a More Privacy and Less Social way that also helps content creators make money. Glamcent offers its content creators a path to success through intensely detailed and immersive reports, goals, challenges, and more.
The Glamcent app's capabilities allow audiences to support their favorite creators via a fun experience with interactive items, live events, and online contests, Chat Rooms, and more.
Glamcent is now available to download in both the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android. For more information, please visit glamcent.com or on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
