SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Global Capital Markets Ltd Plans Expansion

January 05, 2023 15:05 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Global Capital Markets Ltd Plans Expansion

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): BSE and CSE (Kolkatta Stock Exchange) listed, Global Capital Markets Ltd, an NBFC, traditionally engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and providing finance has Informed the Exchange that it is planning to expand and Board had discussed about entering sector of Bills Discounting which would be either anchor/shipper lead model or transportation led model which would focus on small ticket sized loans ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The Board has also discussed about entering Gold Loan Financing sector, wherein it would engage in financing against Gold to small retail borrowers.

Recently, the company has also expanded its activities into Real Estate and Software Sector.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .