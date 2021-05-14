Global Talent Awards are the key to your success where commitment to excellence is paramount

New Delhi [India], May 14 (SRV Media): The Global Talent Awards recognizes business ideas and achievements from various fields. They honour and identify innovations and unique ideas from small as well as large-scale businesses.

One's talent can be given a platform and help get recognized by the Global Talent Awards. Different people have talent in unique ways and honouring these awards also helps these businesses in the form of advertisement.

These awards were started by NTI to bring all those people together who have raw ideas that can be polished by experienced professionals. This conference is a dream place for the people who aspire to make a change in today's world, contributing towards development.

The Global Talent Awards has various categories that nominate people from all around the world which include Healthcare, Automotive, Hotels, Aviation, Education, FMCG, Finance and Banking, SAAS and IT, Real Estate, Logistics, NGOs, Digital Marketing, Recruitment, Retail, Startups, Beauty and Wellness, Social Media, Entertainment and Art and Culture.

The series of Global Talent Converge 2020-2021 was appraised by Dr Sahdev Singh, Under Secretary to the Govt of India, Department of Justice, MoL & J and MHA. Another speaker was Franklin Liz, an author, speaker, and growth leader from Knoxville, Tennessee, the United States who spoke about her series, "Time 2 Thrive and Taming the Tie monster" #mamaliz. Nishant Tandon, Multi-Domain, Business Leader, concluded by a virtual and live business talk to initiate an event for a variety of sectors from Mena Plaza Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai.

He has consulted and controlled billion-dollar transactions for several fortune 500 firms as a corporate analyst and is currently in the Real Estate business to empower investors with intelligent investments from around the world to Dubai, UAE. #livewirenishant.

Some well-known names that were nominated in the business category and made it through the two jury rounds and were named GTA21 Q1 winners were, Dr Amit D Ojha- I REE Group of Companies - Inspiring Business Leadership in Innovation Excellence.

Shyam Thakur- Momo King India and The China, Bar KL- Best-Processed Food Cuisine and Young Inspiring Entrepreneur, Dheeraj Juneja- Catch A Cloud LLP- Professional in Learning and Development of Future, Mehak Lohia- Influnc- Young Creative Minds for Brand Management and Value, Bhavna Bansal- Leading Professional in Corporate Consulting, Abdul Rehman Shaik - NCC, Sri Subbaraya and Narayana college- Young Achievers in Technical Aspects of Innovative Solution, Adarsh Kant - Cyber3RA -Inspiring Youth Cyber Security Expertise, Amar Shreeshta- Young Country Regional Ambassador, Areti Joshi & Nagendra Sai - Young Achievers in Public Speaking, Burhanuddin Rajab Ali Shayar - Inspirational Entrepreneurs and Trenchant Writers, Sumanta Bhattacharya - Makaut and Indian Institute of Governance and Leadership- International Young Leadership in Education, Dr Abhijit Upadhyaya- Cytopot - Inspirational Young Doctor in Service in Healthcare, Life Sciences and Pharma, Harsh Solanki- Inspiring Business Intelligence and Advisory, Mayank Mani Prasad- Crack JEE and NEET an Online Learning Platform- Innovative Learning Knowledge Solution and Services in Education, Mudit Pathak- Plan It 4U - Young Mind in Event Management Business, Palak Priya- Young Professional in Creativity Design and Graphics, Parvathy Rajeev- Boddhi Tree Foundation- Inspirational Youth in Social Engineering in NGO, Pooja Gaur- Mother Pride Pataudi- Young Inspirational Principals and Leaders in Education, Priya Yabaluri- World Art Fair- Eminent Artist and Startup Entrepreneur in Art and Culture, Rishamjot Kaur- Aspiring Young Poet under 30, Riya Mathur- Girlup Empower- Young Aspiring Social Media Influencer and Blogger, Sadhvi Verma- BRGS- Best International Principle in Education Instruction, Srijana Bista- Siana Glam World- Inspirational Personalities in Women Driven Empowerment, Ujjwal Nargotra- Young Professionals in Business Growth, Vivekswar Khandai- Inspiring Leadership Excellence.

The Global Talent Awards took place right after Global Talent Converge and turned out to be a huge success.

The Global Talent Converge would like to thank their special contributors and speakers for their generosity from several continents namely, Jeeva and Sulojana Sam -Canada, Zarine Swamy- the Ethical Badass; Nishant Tandon Transformational Leader- Dubai UAE, Anne Ethel Komlaga Accra- Ghana; Kosala Perera - Sri Lanka, Oyelade David Nigeria, Hanne Nuutinen Finland, Viloshni Moodley- South Africa, Andrea Staffhalter- Holland, Prateek Lalwani, Amar Shrestha, Stella Koirala- Nepal, Amitabh Pathak, Rahool Sengupta, Chetna Mehrotra, Monika Khatwani, Kavita Erady, India and more. The NPowerED and NpowerIN Global Talent Conference and Summit 2021 are scheduled in Dubai, UAE in 2021.

"We believe that these awards enable winners to reach out to society with confidence by leveraging marketing and PR value of the award," said Nishant Tandon, Multi-Domain Business Solution Leader.

A few of the global talents that were highlighted in the GTA21 process are Bhuvaneshwari Cottoncare, Naina Pandiya- Swag NGO, and Rabiah Bhatia- Edweb Studio Channel.

The Global Talent Awards will continue to expand its sphere every year by getting in touch with more experienced people as well as raw talents. The purpose remains to gain exposure and sharing knowledge as value.

To know more, visit www.globaltalentawards.com

www.nti.world

