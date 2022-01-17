Glowderma introduces world-class Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range in India

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Made in Germany premium baby care brand, has launched Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range in India. The exclusive product range has been launched in the country in collaboration with Sanosan's Indian partner Glowderma.

One of India's leading pharmaceutical companies in skincare, Glowderma has tied up with the global premium brand Sanosan to import and market latter's baby skincare products in India.

Launched exclusively for the winters in North India, Sanosan Baby Skin Care range includes Sanosan Baby Skin Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, among others. These world-class baby care products are as protective as Mother's touch.

The major USP of Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range lies in its natural ingredients such as hydrolised milk protein and organic olive oil that fulfills the need of delicate baby skin. Formulated solely in Germany, Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range preserves natural moisture content of baby skin and protects it against dryness.

Rajesh Khatri, Managing Director, Glowderma said, "The winters in India are not just extremely cold but are dry and harsh on soft baby skin and the moms find it a bit complicated to take care of the delicate skin of their babies. Hence we have rolled out Sanosan Baby Skin Care range comprising Sanosan Baby Skin Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Lotion that offer complete skin care of the little bundles of joy during winters. Parents around the world trust Sanosan for the gentle cleansing and care of the sensitive skin of babies and we want Indian mothers also to reap the benefits."

Considering that the skin of the babies is very gentle and requires extra care especially in winters, Sanosan Baby Skin Care Cream with hydrolysed milk protein and organic olive oil protects, soothes and prevents it from drying. Sanosan Baby Care Lotion also contain hydrolysed milk protein and organic olive oil that guard baby skin against dryness and supports its natural protective function, besides preserving its natural moisture content.

Clinically tested and made under specialist supervision, the exciting Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range is Hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, silicones and paraffin oil.

Available in more than 70 countries across the globe, Sanosan is a renowned brand from 70 years old company - Mann and Schroder Cosmetics (M & S Cosmetics) - Germany. Established in 1951, 'M & S cosmetics' manufactures supreme quality products. It manufactures more than 2000 different products in different categories. M & S - Germany is the family-owned company in the 3rd generation with high ethics and values.

Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range is available on Sanosan India website and through e-commerce websites - FirstCry and Amazon with price ranging from Rs 260 to Rs. 1290.

Sanosan baby care brand was launched in Germany in the year 1983. Parents all around the world trust Sanosan for the gentle cleansing and care of the sensitive skin of baby. Natural ingredients such as hydrolysed milk protein & organic olive oil with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of product formulas. Every Sanosan product contains combinations of natural substances developed especially for delicate and sensitive baby skin.

All Sanosan products have been clinically tested and are produced only in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. Entire production process of Sanosan is subjected to the strictest quality control.

Glowderma Lab Private Limited (Glowderma) is a private limited company based in Mumbai, India. A leading pharmaceutical company, Glowderma started its operations in 2003 with a vision to attain leadership in the field of dermatology by launching trusted, innovative and safe products.

For more information, please visit: (sanosanbaby.in).

Glowderma is known for its highest WHO GMP quality standard operations and extensive research based on the feedback of its valued customer. Glowderma understands the social responsibility towards patient safety and hence it started "Mission No Paraben" by making all products paraben free. Glowderma has 800+ pan-India distribution networks along with 400+ enterprising Glowdermians and these numbers are growing.

