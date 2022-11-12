GM Modular brings the best of home electrical products to ACETECH 2022 - MUMBAI

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/GPRC): GM recently participated in the most recognized Acetech 2022 Exhibition in MUMBAI from 10th Nov - 13th Nov 2022, that happened in Mumbai. Acetech, the biggest exhibition in the category of design and architecture is a premium event, which was sponsored mainly by GM. At the event, GM occupied the biggest space with over 6500 sq-ft in this event where they showcased latest trends and iinnovations in the home electrical space. These range from stunning designs in switches to decorative lights.

GM Modular is one of the fastest growing switches and home automation company in India, that offers a wide range of revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation solutions, LED lights, fans, Bluetooth music player and much more. GM aims to bring comfort and convenience in every home.

Jayanth Jain, GM's MD and CEO said, "Over the years GM has added a varied range of home electrical products to its portfolio and we always look for opportunities for our consumers to experience them all at one place. Today we are a one-stop-solution for all your electrical needs. Right from wires and pipes to switches and home automation solutions, we have it all. Acetech is a perfect platform for us to showcase our range and more importantly here we launched a new property "showroom on the wheels" which is basically a showroom created on a bus which will give an opportunity to showcase best in class product to every corner of the country and this unique "showroom on the wheels" is executed in association with Dilip Chabria the famous car designer.

The famous Bollywood actor, and long-time brand ambassador of GM Sunil Shetty was also present at the stall. He inaugurated their new initiative "Showroom on the wheels" . Mr. Shetty, completely overwhelmed with the whole atmosphere said " I have been associated with this brand for a long time, GM is always very close to my heart". On "Showroom on the wheel" the actor said - "I am stunned by seeing this extraordinary innovation by GM, we have never seen this before. Of course, Acetech is the perfect place to the concept of Showroom on Wheels".

