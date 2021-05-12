Go Vocal for Local with Mobile Salon services

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Mobile Salon (A Venture of Think Better Services & Entertainment Private Limited) aims for the betterment and empowerment of salon and beauty professionals, as well as their beloved customers, making their lives easier.

Platforms like Mobile Salon propose a real and simple solution to turn customer frustration into customer satisfaction. Mobile Salon is a mobile application created to help people get the best salon services within few clicks.

With technological advances, various service industries have turned to mobile apps for reaching more customers and making it easier for them. We now have the choice to browse through different salons in our city and book services instantly. If you're a business owner, you can take your services online with this app. The registration process is simple to follow and will connect you with many customers. https://mobilesalon.in/

Parveen, Gautam and Sachin created this platform to connect local salons to the digital platform. This is an industry that hasn't been integrated with on-demand mobile applications yet. A customer might have to wait in long queues at salon or parlour, and this becomes difficult if he/she requires any urgent service. This app lets user's book appointments in advance or find salons that don't have much crowd to fulfil their immediate requirements.

Together, they are set to create history in the salon industry. At present, the app has over 10,000 active users and over 19,700 downloads from different locations. Many local salons have registered on the app, i.e., the revenue has been over 2 Lakh rupees. "We are honored to have Kiku Sharda and Shyam Rangeela as Brand Ambassadors of Mobile Salon", says Sachin. The Brand Ambassador program is a part of creating awareness about the mobile app and its services amongst the youth.

Solving your everyday Salon problems

In this modern era people want every service fast & without hassle. And they don't have time to make their appointment by coming to your saloon every time. This is not a problem that effects me individually or effects the people in India infact this is a global problem the app is focused on solving all those issues that arise with making booking appointments or getting a salon service on an urgent basis. You might call the salon for an appointment, and the person might not receive your call. This delays your schedule. Or you might reach the salon without making an appointment. Our app lets you find free time slots, and you can book the one which fits your schedule the best.

While you might not feel safe to call Beauticians at your home, the app has a better solution for you. Find the best salons in an area, book an appointment, make online payments and get your invoice immediately. The booking services are open 24x7 so that you can enjoy a seamless experience.

The company aims at providing a VIP salon experience to its users. They follow ethics to stay transparent and honest with their services. The main focus is to make lives easier for the customer and the Salon experts and beauty professionals. You will be able to access all the local salons in your area with a single click.

Challenges Faced

"The challenges are endless when it comes to building a brand from scratch. One of the biggest obstacles for us has been spreading awareness amongst the masses. Since our app is a new idea, we must help people understand why it is worth exploring. We follow some marketing strategies so that customers start identifying our brand. This will help us reach more locations and open your app services in the coming years." said Mr. Sachin, CEO of Mobile Salon.

The Eureka Moment

Coming up with such a brilliant idea wasn't a magic moment. Parveen shares how Mobile Salon came into existence - "We focused on industries that are still untapped and haven't been explored or transferred to the digital platform. After some research, we found out that the salon is one such industry that has great potential. We decided to take it to the next level by creating the Mobile Salon app. The Eureka moment would be when we identified the customer's problems with the salon services right now. This helped us come up with the app idea." The best part is that you might get to know about this app from your friends as the app's recommendations are pretty high. We noticed that more than 390 people had recommended 5 to 35 this brand new app which is quite impressive for a start-up.

What makes Mobile Salon unique?

There are competitors in the salon business. Companies might have a different plan, like bringing a salon to your home, but they would still be considered competitors. Mobile Salon steps up the game here. It focuses entirely on connecting local salons with potential customers. This means that you don't have to pay extra for any salon service. You pay your regular prices. There aren't any hidden costs included with the pricing.

Work with Mobile Salon The company provides some fantastic benefits for the salons that sign up with the app. If you're having a salon and need to reach more customers, this is for you. With the 'Become a Partner' program, you can get your salon registered through the app. Add the services you offer along with a price list. A GPS tracker would analyse the location to help you as well as the customers. https://mobilesalon.in/#becomepart

Online payments will ensure social distancing amidst the virus. Advance payments provide you with a sense of loyalty and responsibility. Customers have the option to rate and review your services. The better feedback you get, the more customers would book appointments with your salon. The app will also let you keep track of all previous customer bookings and billing details. Identify your loyal customers and reward them with some occasional discounts.

Rewards and Benefits

The salon or beautician to receive maximum positive ratings and reviews will be offered a maximum of Rs 1 Lakh. Apart from this, every beauty professional would receive an experience certificate from the company. This would be after working with the app for some time. It will help salon experts find high-paying jobs in the future.

If you're a new salon service just opening up, you can advertise it in your area. The app needs positive reviews and feedback to rank up your salon. Do this bit, and you might get more customers than expected.

