Golden Bells Pre School announces another win for their unique curriculum

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV Media): Golden Bells Pre School, Delhi has recently announced the addition of another award for their unique curriculum program. The preschool is known to shape its curriculum in a way that aims to help children through experiential learning and encourages them to understand the importance of creatively expressing themselves.

Golden Bells (playgroup and pre-nursery) along with De Indian Public School (preschool to class 5) focuses on exploring, promoting, and developing Interpersonal, Intrapersonal, Linguistic, Logical, Musical, Visual, and various other fields of personal growth. The school has been widely recognized and awarded as:

* India's first Pre School based on Multiple Intelligences curriculum.

* India's top 40 Pre Schools declared by Forbes India in Great Indian Pre Schools.

* India's greatest brand in Pre Schools declared by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

* India's greatest brand in Pre Schools declared by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

* 100 Dream Catchers declared in India Today's Book of Hope 2019.

* Best education brand declared by The Economic Times.

* India's best Pre School for innovation in teaching pedagogy declared at World Education Summit, Delhi.

* India's standalone Pre School for innovation in education declared at World Education Summit, Bahrain.

* Best upcoming Pre School declared by Business Sphere Group.

* Delhi's most futuristic Pre School declared by Meri Dilli Group.

They believe in learning through day-to-day experiences and that a child's development should be encouraged through the use of all five of their senses to explore, investigate and make sense of the world around them. The child's development in each domain is supported, sustained, extended, and enhanced primarily through support play, creative activities, storytelling, dramatic play, audio and visual activities, and many more.

To support this, the preschool provides their students with varied infrastructure such as diverse play stations, a swimming pool, a ballroom and treehouse to facilitate play-based learning outdoors and indoors, libraries, computer labs, activity rooms for dance and music and air-conditioned classrooms with theme-based boards that facilitate learning via 2D and 3D projections, touch screens and wall-mounted educational games. Golden Bells also offers transportation services with door-to-door pickup and promotes good eating habits through nutritious meals planned by their in-house nutritionists.

Golden Bells Pre School was founded by Dr. (CA) Rajeev Gupta. A life skill architect, strategies advisor, motivational counselor, and transformational coach, Dr. Gupta has attained his Doctorate in business administration from the American Business Management & Technology College, Switzerland. He has made it his mission to add value to teacher training, parenting workshops, and multiple intelligence-based teaching programs. Furthermore, he aims to help schools, students and individuals incorporate life-skill values by infusing his experiential knowledge to identify their innate personalities, talents, careers, and learning styles.

Throughout his career, has been a part of various institutions and NGOs in their mission to serve the greater good. His educational endeavors have also established him as a key Ed Talk speaker and have been a guest speaker in various educational & leadership summits across the nation. He has also appeared on many TV shows and a YouTube Channel. His contributions in the field of education & social services have also awarded him with various titles.

Principal of Golden Bells Pre School, Rajni Khosla says, "Education should empower individuals to make the world a better place and create an enlightened, progressive and integrated peaceful society. We at Golden Bells and De Indian Public School impart quality education that prepares children to face and respond positively to the challenges and exigencies of life. We aim for our students to believe that every day is a new opportunity and we can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again."

The team at Golden Bells aims to be one of the centers of excellence in education by imbibing a good value system within their children keeping in mind the rich traditions and values of the country to create compassionate, responsible, and innovative global citizens.

To know more, visit: (https://gbdips.com)

