Gravity Infosolutions expands its Cloud Services to United Kingdom

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gravity Infosolutions, a leading Cloud Technology Solutions Provider, headquartered in India, today announced the expansion and formation of a new global hub, a think tank based in London, United Kingdom to deliver market-leading, cost-efficient, resilient technology services that can transform enterprise service operations.

As a part of its strategic plan to intensify the global system integration market, Gravity Infosolutions, made its first global foot print in San Jose, United States followed by branching out in the United Kingdom to cater the European market.

Bringing together the best practices in program development, deployment and measurement, Gravity Infosolutions will be offering an array of services to its valued customers such as Salesforce Lightning and LWC experience, CPQ, Salesforce Marketing Cloud ( SFMC), Salesforce Service Cloud, SFI- Salesforce Vlocity(SFI), Pardot, Mulesoft, Tableau, Experience Cloud (Community Cloud), Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud ( earlier CloudCraze), Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud (earlier Demand ware), Einstein Analytics and Salesforce NPSP to name a few.

Gravity Infosolutions is certified with ISO 9001:2015 QMS and in the process of receiving ISO 27701. Under the umbrella of ISO 27701 standard certification, the organization will be covering all the data protection security norms globally and one of them would be GDPR compliance which is being followed in Europe.

"As a company with a global footprint, Gravity Infosolutions believes in strategic expansions into growth markets. The European market is currently undergoing a tech-powered sociocultural evolution, which has consequently increased the demand economics for Salesforce-based solutions. And Gravity Infosolutions with its full-stack model is ready to host first-to-market services and well-positioned to meet the unmet needs of the regional industries." Said Nagendra Singh, Director, Gravity Infosolutions.

Gravity Infosolutions operates on a global basis with physical presence in Asia, North America and Europe and caters to a wide range of industries such as automotive, communications and media, financial services, healthcare, high-tech and manufacturing to name a few.

