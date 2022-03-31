Green cement is the concrete step towards building a sustainable India

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): The Government of India is highly focused on infrastructure development in the country to boost economic growth. With the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns pushing back the growth by several years, work on housing, transport infrastructure, and power is back in full force. Due to the usage of cement in such efforts, India is only second to China in being the largest producer of cement in the world.

Since the pandemic, India and the world are now pushing harder than ever to meet climate goals. Moreover, for India, the need and importance to cut down on emissions is double; to target climate change and to reduce the current dangerous levels of air pollution. However, it is also a fact that cement, a key component of concrete, is a major contributor to CO2 emissions. Studies show that the cement industry's worldwide yearly production of 4.2 billion tons contributes about 7 per cent of worldwide carbon dioxide's yearly emissions.

The usage and demand for cement are only going to increase due to the burgeoning population and the need for housing and infrastructure. India, along with the world, needs to fast-track the journey to zero-carbon. In the cement industry, the problems of emission in the manufacturing of cement. The energy used to heat the kilns that produce the clinker and the chemical processes that convert limestone into calcium oxide are the major causes of these emissions. However, the Indian cement sector has been at the forefront in responding to climate change. Many large cement companies have done huge emission reductions by using supplementary cementitious materials, improving energy efficiency, substituting the fossil fuel with alternative fuels, using waste heat to generate electricity, and scientifically trying new production techniques and process improvements.

Technologies like Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) power generation systems, reducing or ceasing the use of fossil fuels, using solar energy, as well as converting current fossil-fuel based facilities into renewable biomass fuel-based units, are being used by various companies to reduce the emissions during cement production. As the need for energy is paramount in the cement industry, the solution to its emission issues lies in finding renewable electricity that can produce clean, safe, affordable, and infinite energy. Across the globe and in India, companies are in the process of changing their manufacturing techniques to transition to clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

JSW Cement uses Blast-furnace Slag, a by-product that is produced during iron-making process in Integrated Steel plants to produce low-carbon green cement. Highly effective in chemical resistance, slag increases durability and late strength of the concrete. Slag Cement can substitute 70-80 per cent of OPC in various grades of concrete mixtures, while it can be used 100 per cent in massive mass concrete projects and other Industrial Structures.

Three of JSW's products - Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Composite Cement (CC) and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) - are GreenPro certified and have made JSW Cement the country's first-ever cement manufacturer to receive the prominent GreenPro Certification for Portland Slag Cement (PSC) from the CII-IGBC (Confederation of Indian Industry - Indian Green Building Council). JSW also has required EPDs for its products PSC and GGBS which help in getting certification from USGBC.

The initiatives of JSW Cement which received the GreenPro Certification are reduction in CO2 emissions, use of alternate raw material, enhancement of mines life, conservation of limestone, efficient water management, restoration of mines, green belt development, and biodiversity. As per the Life Cycle Assessment and EPD certification of JSW's PSC product, JSW PSC has been conclusively proven to have less ecological footprint than OPC under parameters such as least global warming potential, maximum usage of secondary materials, less acidification & eutrophication potential, and minimal non-renewable primary energy usage.

As far as consumer and contractor point of view is considered, shifting to green cement is the best way to help reduce the carbon footprint. Green cement is essentially cement produced by companies through various manufacturing techniques that reduce carbon emissions. Compared to OPC, green cement consumes about 60 per cent less thermal energy and the carbon emission intensity of green cement is also 60 per cent less.

As per the market predictions, the green cement market was registered at US $ 609.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to cross the US $ 678.2 billion by 2026. Between the period 2020-2026, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8 per cent.

The governments of the United Kingdom (UK), India, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Canada, under the new Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI), announced a pledge in November 2021 that sends a clear message to heavy industry - "If you make low-carbon steel and concrete, we will buy it".

The group of countries announced its intention to buy low-carbon steel and concrete at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, with specific interim targets by 2030 expected to be revealed at the next meeting of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) by mid-2022. Right now, the public procurement of steel and cement in the five countries represents 25 to 40 per cent of the domestic market for such materials.

While the cement industry is trying to get to Net Zero with green cement, this relatively new product has a negligible overall market share in India. Among the many challenges in making it a dominant product, awareness, and cost to the consumer, top the list. These two challenges are also symbiotic in the sense that improving consumer awareness will increase the demand and thereby scale its production, leading to a better price for the consumer.

Being the second-largest producer of cement in the world, India's global share in cement is about 9 per cent. This means that a shift in consumer preference in India would significantly affect the global climate change war. Government can really drive the change in commercial structures and individual housing by mandating a minimum green cement component while emphasizing investments.

India is already among the top countries in the world trying to create a sustainable future with clean energy. Manufacturing and usage of green cement can significantly boost the cement industry's efforts toward a greener and cleaner future.

All our marketing efforts are focussed towards pushing the message and importance of using green and sustainable products, as portrayed in our National TVC's and other efforts. It comes as a surprise to many that cement can be green and sustainable too. Gurminder Singh, Head- Branding

(https://youtu.be/MDBY5A7cc-o)

"JSW Cement has a disruptive business model in the building materials space. Though we face headwinds and resistance in selling innovative low-carbon products, JSW management is committed to promote its sustainable product mix in the larger good for people of India. We are hopeful that in near future public procurement shall embrace low carbon products and lead by example." Manoj Rustagi - EVP - Sustainability & Innovation, Capex Projects.

To know more: (https://www.jswcement.in/low-carbon-footprint)

