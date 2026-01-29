Grojet Express launches in Udupi & Manipal, offering instant pick-and-drop services for food, essentials, documents, powered by real-time tracking and local delivery partners

PRNewswire Udupi/ Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 29: Following the successful onboarding of local merchants in Mangalore, Grojet has announced the launch of merchant registrations for Udupi and Manipal, effective January 26, 2026. The expansion enables neighborhood businesses to digitize deliveries and reach customers faster through Grojet Express, the company's instant hyperlocal pick-up and drop service. After Strong Merchant Adoption in Mangalore, Grojet Opens Registration for Local Businesses in Udupi and Manipal. Designed specifically for local retailers, pharmacies, grocery stores, and service providers, Grojet Express helps merchants fulfill customer orders within minutes, without investing in delivery staff or logistics infrastructure. By partnering with Grojet, merchants can offer same-day, on-demand delivery across Udupi and Manipal, meeting the growing expectations of today's digital-first consumers.

With operations now covering over 30 areas across Udupi and Manipal, Grojet ensures efficient deliveries within an 8-10 km radius, allowing merchants to scale their reach while staying hyperlocal. The move follows 60 days of successful merchant-driven operations in Mangalore, where Grojet saw strong adoption from local businesses seeking faster fulfillment and higher customer satisfaction. "Local merchants are the backbone of coastal Karnataka's economy," said Royden Stevo Rodrigues, Managing Director, Grojet. "With Grojet Express, we are giving merchants in Udupi and Manipal a simple way to compete with large online platforms while retaining their local customer relationships." Grojet is currently inviting merchants in Udupi and Manipal to register and onboard onto the platform and begin offering instant deliveries to their customers. The company plans to introduce additional merchant-focused features in the coming months to further support local business growth.

Registrations are now open for: * Local kirana stores * Independent supermarkets * Fresh produce sellers * Consumers seeking reliable, fast, local deliveries Early merchant partners will receive exclusive onboarding support, premium listing advantages during launch week, and access to Grojet's promotional campaigns as it gears up for city-wide rollout. About Grojet An initiative of Daffodils Enterprises, Grojet is a community-driven retail platform designed to digitize the neighborhood shopping experience. Through its successful Grojet Express service, it connects consumers with trusted local merchants for daily essentials. By using real-time technology, Grojet streamlines fulfillment and empowers small businesses to thrive in a digital-first economy. Visit us at: https://grojetdelivery.com/ Experience the future of local retail: Android | iOS

Follow us on: Instagram | Facebook Media Contact: Royden Stevo Rodrigues Managing Director Md@grojetdelivery.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872445/Grojet_Manipal_and_Udupi.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827454/5741888/Grojet_Logo.jpg